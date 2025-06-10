Bryson DeChambeau’s Oakmont Advice Blow Up in His Face as Fans Brand Him ‘Clown’ Before U.S. Open

“Trying to accomplish feats that haven’t been done in a long time and going back-to-back would be great; three in a row would be even better,” said Bryson DeChambeau during the LIV Golf Virginia event. It looks like he’s eyeing the second win. As the US Open is almost here, players are doing whatever they can to earn a shot at competing in the tournament. Recently, Bryson DeChambeau visited the Oakmont Club on the 5th of June to get familiar with the course again.

Although Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion, having previously won at Oakmont, the course is known for its tough, card-wrecking holes and bunkers. It was a smart decision to explore the course once again. Not only did he play, but he also made a video and posted it on YouTube; rarely any player does that!

When DeChambeau stepped onto Oakmont for his U.S. Open prep, he wasn’t just greeted by history—he was hit with one of the toughest course setups in golf. “Oakmont, this is what you’re going to have to deal with, wow… barely get my hand in there,” he said, showing how brutal the course can be.

On the 400-yard 11th hole, just 160 yards off the tee, he found himself in rough so thick he couldn’t even get his hand around the ball. The fairways are only about 18 yards wide, and even a slight miss means disaster.

“Oh my gosh, dude, there’s just no—yeah, just don’t hit it there. I can’t even pick it out of the freaking thing.” It wasn’t just a joke; rather, it was a straightforward message to anyone thinking they could muscle their way through Oakmont’s deep, punishing rough. From that spot, he still had 176 yards to the pin, into the wind, with no clean swing available. That one miss proved how unforgiving this course really is.

DeChambeau didn’t shy away from sharing his opinion about the 11th hole, bragging and warning other players about the challenge ahead. But pretty soon, the clip went viral and fans started talking. While Bryson sounded serious, the reaction from fans was anything but—they instead made a laughingstock out of him.

Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau mocking the 11th hole

Some of the fans commented, “Anything for the clicks!” DeChambeau became one of the few players to publicly share a full practice round video from Oakmont, giving fans an inside look at the course conditions. “He thinks he is funny.” The video showed the thick five-inch rough, narrow landing areas, and slower-than-normal greens, which are expected to reach championship speeds next week, anything but funny.

On the par-3 6th hole, DeChambeau’s ball disappeared into the rough after sailing the green. He referred to his lie as “burnt to a crisp,” and his caddie joked about the impossible angle. After hacking the ball onto the green, Bryson managed to save par, but the reactions online included harsh takes like “complete clown,” even though the conditions were genuinely brutal.

One fan highlighted that “As a Bryson fan, this was stupid as hell.” Bryson has previously shared similar behind-the-scenes content during past majors on his YouTube account, which, with over 2 million subscribers, is filled with such content.

Another fan commented, “Cam Young duck hook on 1 incoming.” Oakmont’s 1st hole is infamous—it’s a tight, demanding opening with brutal rough and little room for error. Even someone as powerful as Cam Young could likely miss the fairway badly, specifically with a duck hook.

Whether fans choose to mock him or not, Bryson has already proven himself—he’s a defending champion who knows exactly what it takes to win. His practice sessions may not be as pointless as some fans think. Now, the question is: will this prep round help him lift the trophy once again this year?