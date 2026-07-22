Bryson DeChambeau’s One Comment Helps Young Fan Land His Dream Golf Clubs

Bryson DeChambeau certainly cherishes the memory of his father giving him a plastic golf club after he spent time riding along in the golf cart. That experience perhaps has shaped his fascination with his equipment and earned him the “Mad Scientist” nickname. That memory has taken shape. Recently, he joined a social media dare and helped a young fan create a lifelong memory of his own.

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A social media creator known as Birdie Pines posted a video of their son practicing and promised: if a PGA Tour player commented, they would buy him his dream set of clubs. The clip gained traction, and Bryson DeChambeau saw the clip, and he was quick to comment.

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“Well, this is interesting. What happens now?” he said.

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It was a playful nod to the fact that he’s no longer on the PGA Tour, but the joke landed. Birdie Pines replied immediately, confirming they would follow through and calling DeChambeau “a new fan for life.”

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Other pros soon joined in. Joel Dahmen urged, “He needs a new set.” Scott McCarron praised the swing, Michael Block cheered, “Let’s go, little man,” and Pablo Larrazabal added, “What about a nine-time winner on the DP World Tour? New wedges.”

Social media dares, or posts like this, have become a new way for fans to connect directly with athletes, especially in golf, where access has traditionally been limited to tournaments or practice rounds. DeChambeau’s comment shows how even a single line from a star can bridge that gap, creating memories that last far beyond the course.

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But DeChambeau’s generosity is nothing new.

Last year, he welcomed young fan Evan Hayes, who was battling cancer, to his Texas home. He hosted Evan and his mother for dinner, played a round at Grapevine Golf Course, and even sent him home with clothes from his closet.

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At the 2024 PGA Championship, he chased down a fan who had grabbed his ball and handed it to a nearby child. The moment aired on CBS, with Jim Nantz calling it “class.”

Ahead of the 2026 Masters, he debuted a five-iron he designed and built using a 3D printer, a project he had tinkered with for years before trusting it in competition.

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“There’s this nature that I have about myself where innovation is a habit of mine, and I really find and take pride in that ability to learn even through failure,” he said at that time.

His childhood shaped that curiosity. At age three, riding in his father’s cart, he received his first plastic club. Helping a young fan get his dream set of clubs is a full-circle moment that echoes his own beginnings.

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Bryson DeChambeau isn’t the only golfer making young fans’ dreams come true

DeChambeau isn’t alone in creating memories for young fans. Scottie Scheffler turned 28 at the 2024 Travelers Championship. Young fans waited over an hour outside his clubhouse. He walked out with his birthday cake, shared it, and signed autographs, even the cake box itself.

“You guys can have it. We are not going to eat it. We had a piece inside,” he told them. He also signed autographs on caps, placards, and even the cake box itself before handing the entire cake to the group.

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Needless to say, the young fans were delighted. Moreover, the world number one is seen around kids, signing autographs on caps, placards, and even the flags for them.

World No. 2, Rory McIlroy, has built a similar reputation, most often by giving away the ball or glove he just used. During a practice round ahead of the 2026 Masters, a fan asked him for his glove as he walked off the 18th green. Without a second thought, McIlroy tossed it without hesitation.

Similarly, in another moment at the 2025 Irish Open, he flipped his ball to a young girl who kept calling him. The reaction was so wholesome; the young child buried her face in her father’s chest, in tears.

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McIlroy has said the habit comes from his own childhood. He grew up attending World Match Play at Wentworth during school holidays, when players like Sam Torrance and Mark O’Meara once tossed him a ball.