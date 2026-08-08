Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘There Isn’t a Fan on Planet’ PGA Tour Confession Faces Ridicule

Bryson DeChambeau has drawn backlash again, this time for his comments on an impossible vision. In June 2023, when Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan announced a merger framework to end pending litigation and unify the sport, the entire golf world was shocked, angered, and felt betrayed because the same PGA Tour had spent two years defaming LIV’s funding only to shake hands later for financial gain. But that merger never happened, as the events that followed over the next three years saw both the PGA Tour and fans drift further apart. Even the PGA Tour CEO dismissed any bleak chances for a merger. So naturally, when DeChambeau expressed his desire to play on both tours simultaneously, he drew a lot of criticism.

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Speaking to the New York Post, Bryson DeChambeau laid out his vision for the sport.

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“My ultimate goal is to have golf course stadiums, similar to the PGA Tour’s TPC Sawgrass model, with our teams having their own golf course as a stadium. Personally, I’d love to be able to play events on the PGA Tour, too. I think that’s best for golf. I’d love that. It’s not an either/or mentality. It’s ‘Can we do both?’ I think that’s where everybody wants to be.

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“There isn’t a golf fan on the planet who doesn’t want to see me play a big Tour event, and I get that. I’d love to go play events that make sense, love to play team golf, and love to play wherever they’ll let me.”

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Since the merger proposal in 2023, White House meetings and Trump’s push have failed. The PGA Tour even rejected PIF’s $1.5 billion offer. Only to end in legal battles. Speaking to Bloomberg, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp made his stance clear: “There is no merger, no conversations. We’ve been really concentrated on the PGA Tour.”

Despite his vocal opposition, DeChambeau now signals openness to returning. Ironically, he was one of the most active and long-standing players in the antitrust lawsuit against the Tour. DeChambeau later battled with Tour officials over media restrictions on his own YouTube channel. In January 2024, when the Tour extended him a direct path back through the Returning Member Program, he was quick to turn it down. He has even had locker-room clashes with professional PGA Tour players.

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LIV has been struggling to stay afloat since PIF, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, stopped funding it. The breakaway league thus fell into a financial quagmire of debt. It doesn’t even have the money to pay its employees, vendors, or stars like Jon Rahm.

But DeChambeau believes the proposed “LIV 2.0” will work and now hopes to play on both tours simultaneously. Even after the dispute and the clashes, the PGA Tour might take him back directly, or he will have to go through Q School. Regardless, it’s clear that a merger is not an option.

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Fans Call Out Bryson DeChambeau

One fan commented, “His lack of self-awareness is staggering.” While another said, “Are the golf fans in the room with us right now?”

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Regardless of his performance on the LIV or the PGA Tour, fans are clear about what they want from him.

Another tweeted, “’There isn’t a golf fan on the planet who doesn’t want to see me play a big Tour event’ is SO out of touch I’m actually a little stunned”

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Bryson DeChambeau has built his LIV presence around being the league’s biggest draw and most-clicked personality, which made his claim to speak for every golf fan alive even worse.

One fan said they’d stop following golf if DeChambeau played. “Hello, I am a golf fan of 50+ years who doesn’t care if Bryson plays on the @PGATOUR or not.”

LIV’s 2027 funding gap undermines DeChambeau’s dual-tour pitch. “Who is funding it? What will be their rate of return on the investment? That has to be solved first.”



DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy have locked horns many a time now. His presence in the locker room also offends others, and commenters reacted most strongly to that fact.

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“This is a question for PGA Tour members. WTF would they want a part-time member who isn’t committed to their tour to take their spots in events? Either get on board or don’t,” said one fan.