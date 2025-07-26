Bubba Watson Recalls Incident With Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie That’s Helping Him at $25M LIV Golf Event

For the 46-year-old Bubba Watson, the 2025 season hasn’t been very forgiving. Sure, he recorded two top 10s in his last 5 LIV Golf starts, but it certainly does not showcase the kind of great golfer he can be. Yet, in his most recent LIV Golf event appearance in the United Kingdom, Watson is looking to change that particular run. And, for the most part, he has been successful — and it’s partly thanks to Scottie Scheffler’s current caddie, Ted Scott.

Well, what’s the connection between Scott and Watson? Before Scott joined hands with Scottie Scheffler in 2021, he was on Watson’s bag for a solid 15 years. In their long-time partnership, the two witnessed Bubba Watson clinch 12 PGA Tour victories — including the 2012 and 2014 Masters. Following their split, Watson said of Scott in 2021, “After 15 incredible years together, Teddy and I have decided to end our on-course partnership,” and that “I am just as grateful for his friendship and the way he has helped me grow as a person.” However, they are still good friends, as stated by Watson Watson. They still text each other, hang out, and play practice rounds together. Due to working together for 15 years, Scott was undeniably close with Watson and even imparted some really useful knowledge, which might’ve aided the golfer.

So, skipping ahead to four years, it seems Scott’s guidance is still helping Watson in his gameplay. Following his second round at the $25M-worth event, Bubba Watson talked about his putter change, stating, “We’ve always joked, Ted Scott, when he was with me for 15 years, we always joked if I could hit it about six inches further I’d win more tournaments. That’s what we tried to do. We tried to get a heavier hammer as we call it so the ball rolls a little bit further. It’s easier to get the distance. It’s been working so far.”

Indeed, if you’re looking at his putting stats, their “joke” does seem to work in the LIV golfer’s favor. In 2024, for instance, Watson’s putting average was one of the worst in golf, as he lost 1.40 strokes per round on the greens, leading to several disappointing finishes. In contrast, his 2025 putting average improved to 1.61, placing him T25 (on LIV Golf), indicating a slight recovery. Does that mean it’s all better now? Well, that remains to be seen.

Yet, as Bubba Watson pointed out, it seems to be working right now. Take his 2025 LIV Golf UK run, for instance. He is hot on the leader’s heels after two rounds, carding a solid 3-under 68 to sit 8 under and in second place, just six strokes behind Joaquin Niemann. Besides that, and with top-7 finishes in his last two starts, Watson is looking to make a strong push for the win on Sunday. Whether he gets it done or not is another thing — however, his confidence has been well-earned, even if he isn’t entirely “stress”-free.

For a second year, LIV Golf’s relegation system is worrying LIV Golf pros

In May, LIV Golf revealed that to satisfy the OWGR, the LIV Golf League is contemplating altering its rules so that all players in the “relegation zone” must participate in a qualifying event to reclaim their positions, even if they are team captains. Bubba Watson is well-acquainted with this situation. He experienced relegation firsthand after finishing in the drop zone at the conclusion of the 2024 season. However, he was reinstated for the 2025 roster after advocating for himself with “business reasons” as captain of the RangeGoats to keep his position.

Though now he is far from being relegated this season, as he is currently ranked 31st in the LIV Golf standings, Bubba Watson shared ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf UK, “There’s a lot more stress, 100 percent. There’s a lot more stress. Not knowing the number. I do know the number, but not knowing the number, how many guys are without a contract next year, so there are people that are stressed. They’re trying to get top 24. They’re trying to stay in the top 48. There’s a lot of movement.”

So, what’s the worry about? The relegated LIV pros forfeit their positions on their teams and must work to regain them by participating in LIV Golf Promotions events. In the past year, LIV Golf had just two spots available: one from its Promotions event and another from the Asian Tour’s International Series. Is Bubba Watson dealing with similar stress, given his current position (in the open zone) isn’t entirely secure, and teams often make roster moves that can affect players near the cutoff? Well, his putting better work!