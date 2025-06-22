Bubba Watson’s Ex-Employee Explains Taking the Blame After His Anger Meltdown

Ted Scott is at the 2025 Travelers Championship as Scottie Scheffler‘s caddie. This is a tournament for which Scott has more winning experience than Scottie Scheffler himself, having been part of Bubba Watson‘s winning squad three times in 2010, 2015, and 2018, compared to Scottie’s lone win last year.

However, the experienced caddie’s most unforgettable moment at the TPC River Highlands came not in a winning cause, but in a losing cause. Scott was at the receiving end of an infamous outburst from his former on-course partner, Bubba Watson, at the Connecticut Course during the 2013 Travelers Championship. He posted an Instagram update, detailing the incident and expressing his happiness and pride in how he handled the situation with the two-time Major winner.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ted Scott reveals the incident at the 16th hole

Bubba Watson was leading the Travelers Championship by 1 stroke at the end of the 15th hole on Day 4. At the 16th, one of his shots ended up going wayward, causing him to lose momentum. “2013, on this very hole, the pin was on the right. We chose an 8-iron. A huge gust of wind came mid flight. And the ball ended uphitting just over the water and bounced back in.” Scott explained, while standing at the very hole where all hell broke loose 12 years ago.

AD

The shot ended up destroying the golfer’s state of mind, and he ended up with a triple bogey. “Bubba lost it. He got really mad at me.” Scott further elaborated on what happened. “Water. It’s in the water. That club,” Watson had snapped, blaming the club selection. The triple bogey proved to be too costly for Watson and Scott as the duo lost out by two strokes in the end to Ken Duke.

At the end of the day, Ted Scott decided to take the high road. Because the situation demanded so. Later at the press conference, the caddie just took it upon himself.“I just took the blame.Because someone told me when won the Masters in ’12 that 2013 was going to be a really hard year. And it really was. Bubba was under a tremendous amount of stress to perform again,” Scott added more details to the incident.

The 2013 season was indeed a tough one for Watson. The then-PGA Tour pro failed to notch a single win that season, with no top 3 finishes as well. It was the first year since 2010 that Watson went winless on the PGA Tour, adding more and more frustrations. This is likely what eventually led to the moment of madness from the golfer, according to Scott. “Bubba didn’t know how to handle it and in that moment he flipped out on me and so I was proud of myself that I could just take the blame.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ted Scott (@jtedscott) Expand Post

Despite the incident, Watson continued to partner with Ted Scott for the next eight years. Choosing to part ways with his caddie for fifteen years after being unsure about what lies ahead for him. Scott, in the end, ended up with another highly successful golfer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

No love lost between Bubba Watson and Ted Scott

With Scottie Scheffler, Ted Scott has found a new meaning for winning. The duo has clinched 21 wins on the PGA Tour together, including three majors. Scott had initially thought it would be difficult to work along side a highly competitive Scottie Scheffler, but the current World No.1 managed to convince the experienced caddie.

Watson, however, has a complaint. “I told him, “Why didn’t you caddie that good for me?” But no, it’s great. When we split up, I wasn’t sure where I was going. LIV was coming into the picture, so I was thinking about that, thinking about this, just trying to figure it out.” The two-time Masters champion stated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Scott is abiding by what Watson had told him before they split up four years ago. “Some pros started calling him about possibly working for them. We talked about it, and I told him, ‘Man, if you could find a young guy that you could help as much as you’ve helped me, go help them,’” Watson had told Scott.

Well, it is safe to say that Scott’s choice has justified itself over time!