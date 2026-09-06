‘Bummed’: Justin Thomas Sends Clear Message As Team USA Suffers Brutal Walker Cup Collapse Against GB&I

After Day 1 of the Walker Cup began on Saturday, Team GB&I edged Team USA in the opening foursomes 2½. However, Sunday morning flipped the script, as the U.S. side produced a clinical 4–0 sweep in the opening foursomes. All signs pointed to an American victory before the singles at Lahinch Golf Club. But despite the odds, the hosts mounted an incredible comeback to secure the trophy on Sunday night, earning an honest verdict from former World No.1 Justin Thomas.

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“What a scene at @WalkerCup,” he wrote on X. “Team events never disappoint. Bummed for Nathan and the US squad for the finish, congrats to GBI! I really enjoyed watching the last 2 days. Golf is in great hands for these kids (feels weird to say that) and their games.”

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Team events, indeed, never disappoint. After all, Great Britain & Ireland edged the United States 13½–12½ at the 51st Walker Cup. In the aftermath, the U.S.A.’s five-match winning streak came to a halt, while Team GB&I recorded its very first victory since 2015. The host, captained by Dean Robertson, started strongly, taking a 6½–5½ lead after Day 1 by winning the Saturday foursomes 2½–1½ and splitting the eight singles 4–4.

On Sunday morning, the U.S.A., captained by Nathan Smith, responded emphatically, sweeping all four foursomes matches 4–0, flipping the overall score to 9½–6½. This was its first Sunday foursomes sweep since 2007. However, in the decisive afternoon singles, GB&I staged a remarkable comeback, claiming 7 points to the USA’s 3.

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Stuart Grehan beat world No. 1 Preston Stout 2&1. Luke Poulter defeated Ethan Fang 3&1. Jack Whaley crushed William Jennings 8&7. Tyler Weaver beat Jay Leng Jr. 4&3. Niall Sheils Donegan halved with Kihei Akina. Eliot Baker edged Stewart Hagestad 1 up. Connor Graham halved with Miles Russell. Josh Hill sealed the win 1 up over Tyler Watts. Meanwhile, Team USA’s only points came from Ryder Cowan, who scored 4&2 vs Ben Bolton, and Josiah Gilbert, who scored 4&3 vs Sam Easterbrook.

Praise from Thomas means a lot to the amateur players from both sides. The five-time PGA Tour winner has established himself as one of the U.S.A.’s most reliable performers in the Presidents Cup, where professional golfers compete. He appeared in 2017, 2019, and 2022, all of which the American side won. Thomas also earned a captain’s pick for the 2026 event at Medinah after being left off the 2024 team.

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Through three Cups, he owns an impressive 10–3–2 record across 15 matches, earning 11 points, with all three of his losses coming in Sunday singles. He was particularly effective in pairs, going undefeated across several four-ball and foursomes outings. That included a 3–1–1 mark in 2019 at Royal Melbourne, where he was one of the Americans’ few early bright spots.

He also formed a perfect four-match partnership with Jordan Spieth at Quail Hollow in 2022. Coming back to the 2026 event, though, the all-time record between the two sides now stands at 40-10-1, with the Americans still holding the advantage. Despite that, they will be eager to get revenge in the next edition of the event.

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With the Walker Cup being held in back-to-back years in 2025 and 2026, the next opportunity will come in 2028, as the event traditionally takes place biennially. The USGA and R&A allowed the event to be held in consecutive years so that it could move to even-numbered years from the next edition onward and avoid scheduling clashes with other major golf events. So, the American side has two years to practice.