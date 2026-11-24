Golf is a game of trust, but even the closest partnerships can come to an end. A bad week on the course can sometimes change everything. Shane Lowry knows this well. In 2018, he missed the cut at Carnoustie, bringing his nine-year partnership with caddie Dermot Byrne to an end. Eight years later, history repeated itself. After missing the cut at Shinnecock Hills in June 2026, Lowry parted ways with Darren Reynolds. He then reunited with Byrne at the Travelers Championship, although the arrangement was only temporary while he looked for a full-time caddie.

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Lowry was not the only golfer making changes. Justin Thomas ended his partnership with Jim “Bones” Mackay in 2024 and has since moved on from his next caddie as well. Collin Morikawa also parted ways with Joe Greiner after just five events in 2025. But in 2026, these quiet splits turned into something much bigger.

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Ben Griffin won all three of his PGA Tour titles in 2025 with Alex Ritthamel on the bag. In October, he ended that 4.5-year partnership and hired Phil Mickelson’s former looper, Jon Yarbrough.

“Four and a half years, we changed each other’s lives,” Griffin said.

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The ripple landed fast. Jackson Koivun parted with David Flynn, who had been with him since he turned pro, and hired Ritthamel for the RSM Classic. This came months after Koivun won the 3M Open in his third pro start with Flynn on the bag.

Another chain followed. Thomas ended a two-year partnership with Matt Minister that produced no wins and tapped Michael Cromie for 2027. Cromie had parted with Chris Kirk earlier in 2026. Thomas’ only win in that span, the 2025 RBC Heritage, came with Joe Greiner filling in for an injured Minister. This could signal how fast the caddie market resets when one star makes a move.

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The nastiest exits happened in plain sight. At the Biltmore Championship in September, Alejandro Tosti’s caddie, Cliff Ellis, removed his bib and walked off the 18th fairway, leaving Tosti to pull a fan from the gallery for the remaining nine holes. According to SI, the two had clashed in a practice round and even met with Tosti’s psychologist before the event.

Tosti joked that Ellis “couldn’t keep up with eight pars in a row.”

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October brought another unexpected split. David Lipsky and his caddie Darren Woolard went their separate ways before the final round of the Baycurrent Classic in Japan. A Golfweek report, citing an unnamed source, said Woolard had told Lipsky to look for another caddie. With two partnerships ending during tournaments in the same month, 2026 has been an unusual year for caddie changes.

Then there was Garrick Higgo. After a two-stroke penalty for arriving a minute late at the PGA Championship, he missed the cut by one shot and split with caddie Austin Gaugert days later, reuniting with Nick Cavendish-Pell. Gaugert, who had been yelling for him to hurry, took the blame.

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Some changes were out of everyone’s hands. Harris English’s longtime caddie, Eric Larson, was again denied entry to the UK under ETA rules before the Scottish Open and The Open. It was the second year in a row. Reports said Geno Bonnalie would carry the bag in Scotland, and Ramon Bescansa at Royal Birkdale.

Wyndham Clark‘s was the lightest story of the year. His regular caddie, David Pelekoudas, attended a friend’s wedding in Italy, so Clark’s brother Brendan carried the bag at the Mexico Open for one week. He took the job with a playful ultimatum tied to his own wedding.

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A caddie is part navigator, part therapist, and part scapegoat. This year showed all three. Splits followed missed cuts, wins, and winless stretches. The most telling pattern is that no one seems immune. A rookie with a win moved on from his caddie, a Ryder Cupper cut ties with the man who helped him win three times, and a major champion’s bag was handed to his brother for a week.

The next chapter is already written. Thomas will have a friend, Brad Gehl, on the bag at this week’s Skins Game before Cromie takes over in 2027. In a sport where the margin between a good week and a bad one is a read, a club, or a calm word, expect the shuffle to continue.