Caddie Ted Scott Issues Hilarious Response Over Scottie Scheffler’s Dig on His Mustache

Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott, arrived in Memphis sporting a thick mustache. When asked about joining him at a pre-tournament presser, the World No. 1 said that he definitely won’t. He even quipped, “he looks stupid” and roasted him. Now, Scott has replied hilariously with an Instagram video featuring some Scottie-Scheffler memes.

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“With the recent win, there’s been a lot of controversy over my mustache. Mostly people just want to know, how is my mustache so dark and how is my hair so gray? But you know what? I’m getting a lot of compliments. Seems like everybody loves it,” Scott says in the video.

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The video features some humorous memes. After his comment about the color of his facial hair, he added a clip of Scheffler screaming, “How? How? How is that possible?” He even added the clip from the 21-time PGA Tour winner’s pre-tournament interview where he commented on the mustache.

Then Scott answered a question many fans are curious about. Will he keep the mustache? Well, that’s something Scottie Scheffler has already answered for his caddie. After his second win of the season at the St. Jude Championship, an on-field reporter asked him if his stance about the playoff mustache had changed.

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“Yeah, yeah. Ted always does something. I guess if he shaves it tomorrow, I’m going to be like, hey man, what are we doing?” Scheffler replied.

Ted Scott ended the video with a meme from The Office, featuring the fictional character Michael Scott saying, “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious” to take a dig at the four-time major winner’s changed stance.

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The 21-time PGA Tour winner himself has oscillated between clean‑shaven and bearded looks across seasons. However, he said it was because he was lazy, not because of any superstition. But Scott’s story may be different.

As Scheffler pointed out, Scott is fond of growing a mustache at this time of the year. It is like his own version of hockey’s playoff beard. Many golfers lean into that idea, as facial experiments increase in number as the playoffs get underway. It’s not just a mustache, though. Many sports and athletes are associated with their own superstitions and rituals, from Tiger Woods’ Sunday reds to Jack Nicklaus’ use of coins as ball markers.

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Scott has had this tradition from way back when he used to caddie for Bubba Watson. Like Scheffler, Watson also used to joke about it. He once called the caddie’s grown-out mustache a “reduced version” of the real thing. Watson and Scott built their 15-year-long relationship on humor, and that seems to have continued with Scheffler, too. However, it is the caddie who is usually on the receiving end.

Scott’s mustache had already gone viral after Scheffler’s comment. However, it became more of a sensation when the World No. 1 broke his streak of close finishes with a dominant eight-stroke margin win. Scheffler won the $3,600,000 winner’s paycheck, and Scott got the standard 10% cut, $360,000.

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Regardless of whether Scheffler still feels that Scott looks stupid in that mustache or not, it is unlikely to come off until the playoffs end.