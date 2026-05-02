Cadillac Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The town of Doral, Florida, did not exist before a couple named Alfred and Doris Kaskel decided to build a golf course on 2,400 acres of swamp land in 1962. They named the club after themselves, Dor from Doris and El from Alfred. Sixty-four years later, that same patch of converted swampland is hosting the PGA Tour’s 2026 Cadillac Championship, the fifth of eight signature events.

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The PGA Tour is back here after a decade-long gap, and it is grand. The total purse for this championship stands at $20 million. The 72-player field competes with no cut after 36 holes, meaning every player who completes all four rounds earns a share of the prize money. The winner would walk away with $3,600,000. The runner-up earns $2,160,000, and the third-place finisher takes home $1,360,000. The figures keep going down from that place onwards.

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Here’s the detailed breakdown of the entire prize purse.

Position Prize Money 1 $3,600,000.00 2 $2,160,000.00 3 $1,360,000.00 4 $960,000.00 5 $800,000.00 6 $720,000.00 7 $670,000.00 8 $620,000.00 9 $580,000.00 10 $540,000.00 11 $500,000.00 12 $460,000.00 13 $420,000.00 14 $380,000.00 15 $360,000.00 16 $340,000.00 17 $320,000.00 18 $300,000.00 19 $280,000.00 20 $260,000.00 21 $240,000.00 22 $223,000.00 23 $207,500.00 24 $190,000.00 25 $175,000.00 26 $159,000.00 27 $152,500.00 28 $146,000.00 29 $140,000.00 30 $134,000.00 31 $128,500.00 32 $122,500.00 33 $116,500.00 34 $111,000.00 35 $106,500.00 36 $101,500.00 37 $96,500.00 38 $92,500.00 39 $88,500.00 40 $84,000.00 41 $80,000.00 42 $76,000.00 43 $72,000.00 44 $68,000.00 45 $64,000.00 46 $60,000.00 47 $56,000.00 48 $53,000.00 49 $50,000.00 50 $49,000.00 51 $48,000.00 52 $47,000.00 53 $46,000.00 54 $46,000.00 55 $45,500.00 56 $45,000.00 57 $44,500.00 58 $44,000.00 59 $43,500.00 60 $43,000.00 61 $42,500.00 62 $42,000.00 63 $41,500.00 64 $41,000.00 65 $40,500.00 66 $40,000.00 67 $39,500.00 68 $39,000.00 69 $38,000.00 70 $37,500.00 71 $37,000.00 72 $36,000.00

Notably, the prize money has changed dramatically over the years. When Adam Scott won the 2016 WGC Cadillac Championship, the total purse stood at $9.6 million, with the winner’s share at $1.62 million. The year before, Dustin Johnson took home $1.57 million as champion.

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Also, there are benefits beyond the paycheck. The winner earns 700 FedExCup points and 61 Official World Golf Ranking points, along with a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. The winner also gets an automatic entry to the Masters and the PGA Championship.

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Beyond the numbers, the 2026 Cadillac Championship holds a lot of intriguing and unknown facts about it.

Interesting facts that make the Cadillac Championship’s return unique

The 2026 Championship actually marks the 56th year of playing a Tour event on the Blue Monster. It is one of only nine current venues on the Tour that have been on the schedule for more than a century.

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The course record at Blue Monster is 9-under 61, set by Stephen Ames in 2000. During the WGC, the lowest rounds were an 8-under 62, shot by Bubba Watson in 2012 and then J.B. Holmes in 2015. But what has not been in any debate is that Tiger Woods has been the most dominant player in the course’s history, with 9 top 10 finishes in 11 career starts. He once explained the connection simply:

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“Certain golf courses just fit your eye. This golf course, ever since I played here in 98, just fits my eye.”

As for the “Blue Monster” nickname, the origin is disputed. One theory points to the signature blue tees, but another traces it to architect Dick Wilson, who was tasked with building the stern test amid swampy land, while the former tournament director reportedly described the course as playing like a monster.

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A small detail is that every Friday of the championship is designated Hall of Honor Friday, presented by Ball. Fans are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue, and the day formally begins with the national anthem ceremony at the first tee before the opening tee time.