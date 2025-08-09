Caitlin Clark Joins Golf World in Sending Love & Support as Max Homa Announces Personal News

Life off the course just handed Max Homa his most memorable victory yet, one that has golf’s biggest names rushing in with heartfelt cheers. Today, Homa and his wife, Lacey Homa, welcomed their second child, marking a joyous new chapter for the family.

Earlier this year, Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner, shared that he and his wife, Lacey, were expecting their second child. Today, the couple’s exciting journey reached its happiest moment yet as they welcomed a baby boy into the world. Their first son, Cam, was born on October 30, 2022, and now he’s officially a big brother.

“Austin Homa! 8/4/25,” Max Homa wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable baby picture, announcing that he and Lacey have named their second son Austin. “My wife is a rockstar and Austin is very unsure of Cam (rightfully so). Our hearts are so full💙,” he added, once again praising and thanking his wife, Lacey, for her strength and courage.

The post was a carousel of heartfelt moments. In the second photo, big brother Cameron is seen holding Austin, while in the fourth slide, Lacey is captured leaving the hospital smiling, holding the baby, and waving at the camera in an emotional scene. As for why Austin seems “unsure” of Cameron? It’s because Cameron has been repeatedly asking him, “Yes or no? Yes or no?” which is a playful and loving gesture from a big brother who’s still just a little one himself. It’s a snapshot of pure family love, the kind of moment they’ll treasure forever.

This season on the PGA Tour has been far from Max Homa’s finest. He played 20 events, missed the cut in 8, and recorded just one top-10 finish. But numbers only tell part of the story. Away from the course, his focus was on midnight feedings, doctor visits, and family moments rather than perfecting his swing. At the 2025 John Deere Classic, however, Homa showed signs of a comeback. After three rounds, he was tied for second place, just one shot behind the leader. When asked how he planned to prepare for the final round, he said, “I let you guys process it. I’m just going to eat, sleep, wake up, and get ready to play a good round of golf.”

With his strong past record, he was a favorite to win the tournament. And now, with baby Austin in his arms, it’s clear why this season will be remembered for something far greater than trophies.

Obviously, Max Homa’s heartfelt post didn’t go unnoticed. Many big names from the sports world quickly took to social media to share their own congratulations and warm wishes for the growing Homa family. Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Paige Spiranac were among those who liked the post, showing their support and excitement for this special moment.

Max Homa’s followers react with joy

One of the congratulatory messages came from fellow PGA Tour player Minwoo Lee, who simply wrote, “Congrats 😍.” Lee, who recently celebrated a breakthrough with his first PGA Tour win at the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open, showed that his warmth extends beyond the course. His heartfelt comment reflects the genuine affection he shares with peers like Max Homa, both on and off the greens.

Following Lee’s message, the PGA Tour itself joined the celebration with a warm post: “Congratulations, Max and Lacey!!” Homa, who turned pro in 2013, has been a committed player on the Tour for over a decade. His dedication and sportsmanship have earned him the respect of the Tour.

Adding to the chorus of support, Jane Park, a retired LPGA player, wrote, “You guys make such cute kiddos! Congrats, Homas!” Though retired, Jane remains closely connected to the golf world, regularly celebrating the victories and achievements of fellow players. She’s also a good friend of Lydia Ko.

Not limited to golf, Caitlin Clark, the biggest name in the WNBA and recent winner of the 2025 ESPY Award for Best WNBA Player of the Year, chimed in with a simple, “Congrats 🤍.” Her message highlights how far-reaching and impactful Max Homa’s family news has been across the sports world.

Finally, Claire Rogers, a respected golf journalist known for her in-depth coverage of the PGA Tour and women’s golf, added, “Congrats Homa family!!!” Her quick congratulations reflect the widespread support and warm wishes Max Homa is receiving from across the golf community.

As Homa embraces this new chapter off the course, the overwhelming support from the golf world and beyond shows just how much his journey means to fans and fellow athletes alike. With family by his side and a bright future ahead, Homa’s story continues to inspire both on and off the fairways.