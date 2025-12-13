Caitlin Clark Makes ‘Stressful’ Confession’ as She Compares Golf to Basketball

Essentials Inside The Story This article is based on Caitlin Clark differentiating between the pressures of golf and basketball. It also shed light on her performance at the recently held Annika Pro Am event.

Caitlin Clark spent most of her days this year sitting on the bench. With her lingering groin injury bothering her significantly, things spiraled out of control pretty soon. Despite trying her best to come back to action, the medical team did not clear her. Thus, with no other alternative left, Clark traveled with her team and cheered for them from the sidelines. Thankfully, as the WNBA season came to a close, the 23-year-old slowly began to gain her footing.

In the offseason, Clark indulged in the one thing that she loves the most apart from basketball. That is, to play golf. Playing in the Annika Pro-Am this year, Clark garnered some significant eyeballs. Now, considering her love for golf, the Indiana Fever star recently had a unique question come her way. In a video uploaded on Instagram by the WNBA’s official account, Clark was asked to choose between a 30-foot putt and a 30-footer at the buzzer.

Clark did not even think twice about what to choose. Expressing her allegiance towards basketball, the Fever star replied by saying, “Anything golf-related is way more stressful than basketball. It’s not even close.” Surely, this was pretty much evident at her recent Pro-am event. Trying to get some perfect swings, Clark did mistime a shot or two that went straight into the crowd. However, her star power drew a lot of attention to the Annika Pro-Am. Iconic LPGA names like Nelly Korda, too, were present alongside Clark.

While she also took Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull as her caddies, the Fever star did not seem to be too pleased. Speaking about which one of them helped her the most, Clark said in hilarious fashion, “Neither of them. They were both terrible, but they were good vibes, and that’s all that matters. They brought good vibes, but like they don’t know anything about golf.” Surprisingly, despite complaining about her caddies, Clark did perform quite decently at the Annika Pro Am.

Caitlin Clark shines at Annika Pro Am after help from Nelly Korda’s coach

Clark was very enthusiastic about her Pro Am appearance. However, initially, the Fever star was unable to hit the right chords. Trying to get the perfect shot, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year sliced several tee balls off the fairway. Unfortunately, this continued for nine holes. With Clark looking rusty, she decided it was now time to seek out some professional advice.

Approaching Nelly Korda’s coach, Jamie Mulligan, Clark had a long discussion about fine-tuning her technique. And it worked worked wonders immediately. She immediately hit her best drive of the day at the 10th hole, much to the surprise of the fans.

Clark’s group included the likes of Jordan Jackson and Dan Towriss. They managed a net score of 59 and ended up in 36th place.

Speaking about her performance, the Fever star said, “I’m slicing it off the tee, but that was honestly probably my best drive of the day so I’m happy with it. I just need to slow down. It’s so fast and so hard. I always want to kill the ball, but honestly, I hit some good iron shots and had some good putts.” Thus, with Clark taking golf seriously, it now remains to be seen what more surprises she can pull out in the upcoming days.