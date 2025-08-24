Caitlin Clark Shows No Love to American Players as She Roots for 34-Year-Old Golf Pro at Major Event

Caitlin Clark may be America’s basketball darling, but when it comes to golf, her loyalties are anything but predictable. The Indiana Fever star has often indulged herself with golf pass times, whether she is pairing up with Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam at The ANNIKA pro-am, or propping up behind the ropes at major tournaments. Her highlights often spill over to social media, and this weekend was no different.

A few moments ago, Clark took to X to let her golf fandom shine. With Tommy Fleetwood soaring high at the TOUR Championship’s final round, the 34-year-old Englishman became the subject of her latest rooting interest. “This has to be Fleetwood’s day,” Clark tweeted as he climbed atop the leaderboard with a 17-under par.

This might have raised several eyebrows as Fleetwood, who has been eyeing a victory this season, is in contention with many of America’s favorites, like Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley, and obviously, the favorite to win, Scottie Scheffler. All of them are just inches behind one another.

And funnily enough, this isn’t the first time that Clark has switched sides. In the past, she’s openly backed Rory McIlroy as her favorite player – another move that went against the grain, given how often American fans expect their athletes to support homegrown stars. What is interesting is that McIlroy is also playing in the TOUR Championship, although he is currently placed at 20, probably the reason the Indiana Fever shifted her attention to another Englishman.

This is a developing story…