brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Caleb Surratt Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More

ByVrinda Yadav

Dec 6, 2025 | 8:45 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Caleb Surratt Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More

ByVrinda Yadav

Dec 6, 2025 | 8:45 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits

Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year.

Download now
guide_banner

Caleb Surratt is making waves in the golfing world, and 2025 might just be his breakout year. The young phenom, who joined LIV Golf in 2024, finished 33rd on this year’s standings, proving he belongs among the best that are out there.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He made $2,180,750 in individual earnings the year he joined, and $6,080,750 in total earnings for 2024. That included bonuses and earnings from team standings. This year, he raked in $3,981,666 individually, bringing his total to $9,631,666.

That makes his net worth an impressive figure, close to $10 million, for someone so early in his professional career. From helping the University of Tennessee win the Fighting Irish Classic in 2023 to teeing off alongside Jon Rahm at LIV Golf Mayakoba in 2024, Caleb’s career trajectory is steep.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved