Caleb Surratt Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More

Caleb Surratt is making waves in the golfing world, and 2025 might just be his breakout year. The young phenom, who joined LIV Golf in 2024, finished 33rd on this year’s standings, proving he belongs among the best that are out there.

He made $2,180,750 in individual earnings the year he joined, and $6,080,750 in total earnings for 2024. That included bonuses and earnings from team standings. This year, he raked in $3,981,666 individually, bringing his total to $9,631,666.

That makes his net worth an impressive figure, close to $10 million, for someone so early in his professional career. From helping the University of Tennessee win the Fighting Irish Classic in 2023 to teeing off alongside Jon Rahm at LIV Golf Mayakoba in 2024, Caleb’s career trajectory is steep.

This is a developing story…