Call Mounts Against Rule Official’s Controversial TIO Relief to Major Champ at Solheim Cup

Golf fans watching Friday’s opening foursomes at the Solheim Cup got a close look at one of golf’s strangest rules, and many did not like what they saw. Celine Boutier was playing with Nanna Koerstz Madsen against Alison Lee and Lauren Coughlin when Madsen’s ball ended up in the penalty area on the 16th hole at Bernardus. Boutier then got a free drop that took her back toward the fairway, and social media quickly reacted.

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At the par-5 16th during the 2026 Solheim Cup, Madsen’s dry drive landed in the right-side penalty area, and Boutier was granted free TIO relief after a lengthy dispute (questioned on-site by U.S. captain Angela Stanford) over a spectator bridge blocking her line of play; since the drop had to stay within the same penalty area, her first two attempts rolled into the creek before officials let her place the ball on the third try, moving it across to the far bank into a better lie, still technically in the penalty area rather than fully back in play, though it proved moot since Madsen missed a short par putt anyway.

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The reaction was swift and largely negative. One golf account, Monday Q Info on X, called the decision “insane,” arguing “there is just no scenario where a player should get relief from a HAZARD,” while adding that hitting a shot “miles right” and getting relief from a hazard “is just bananas.” No Laying Up on X posted that they had “no words” for the ruling. @GolfRamble questioned whether a bridge “twenty yards away” and not even in Boutier’s actual line could really justify the break, and Sam Harrop’s post cut straight to the perception problem: a “questionable” ruling that happened to favor the home team.

The replies went even further. One fan wrote: “No way that sign was in her way with that downhill lie either. She would have had to go way left back in the fwy from there.” Monday Q Info replied with, “Agree.”

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Another fan then pushed the question further: “It’s crazy to me because in theory then, if her ball was in the water, she could make the same argument?” Monday Q Info agreed again: “Yeah agree.”

Another reaction came from golf writer Brentley Romine, who said he overheard rules officials discussing the bridge during lunch. They also questioned its location and felt there may have been a better place to put it. Romine even wondered if the bridge could be removed before the next day after the controversy surrounding Boutier’s relief.

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Here is the part that explains the ruling at the Solheim Cup, even if it still looks strange to watch. What Boutier got relief from was not technically a hazard under the modern rules. It is called a penalty area. Normally, golf rules do not allow free relief from an abnormal course condition when the ball is in a penalty area. That is the rule most casual fans know. But Temporary Immovable Obstructions (TIOs) are a specific exception in the rules. Structures such as grandstands, TV towers and spectator bridges are treated as being outside “the challenge of playing the course.” The governing bodies’ Model Local Rule also says TIO relief is available “when the ball lies in a penalty area or when the TIO is out of bounds.” This is different from other types of obstructions on a golf course. It is a narrow rule used for tournaments, and it can look very strange when fans see it in action. But once you know the rule exists, the ruling becomes easier to understand.

One fan pointed this out in the replies, writing: “But first of all, it’s not a hazard any longer. It’s a penalty area. If that blows your mind, you can also get relief from a TIO out of bounds. MLR-23.” Monday Q Info was not convinced and responded: “I’m going to call it a hazard. IMO it is a ridiculous rule.”

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The same fan then took the frustration a step further, writing: “Well the @rydercup and @SolheimCupUSA should play the course like the US Amateur. Naked golf course, no stands, no TIOs just the beauty of the golf course as it is every other day of the year. That is what makes the US Amateur the best tournament of all. The best golf courses, played the way the architects intended.”

Despite all the outrage, the ruling did not save Europe’s day at the Solheim Cup. Madsen and Boutier struggled for most of the round. Boutier found the water on the par-three 15th, just one hole before the TIO incident, and also hit a poor drive into trouble on the 9th. The pair had several bad shots through the middle of the round. Even after getting the controversial relief on 16, Europe could not make the strong finish they needed. Alison Lee and Lauren Coughlin won the match 3&2, making the TIO ruling only a small part of the story in the end.

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This is often what happens with rules controversies. A strange ruling gets everyone talking, fans argue about whether it was fair, and then the scoreboard tells the real story. Boutier’s relief may be talked about for days, but the final result did not change.

The Friday morning foursomes session at the Solheim Cup ended 2-2. Europe picked up wins through Maja Stark and Linn Grant, who won 3&2, and Esther Henseleit and Leona Maguire, who won 2-up. But for Boutier and Madsen, the golf was not good enough. No ruling, even one that gave them a big break, could hide that.