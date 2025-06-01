Calling Him Not Fun to Be Around, NBA Legend Throws Tiger Woods Under the Bus in a Hilarious Take

Charles Barkley likes having fun, and that’s exactly what he looks for in his friends and colleagues. Phil Mickelson, the “annoying friend” of Barkley, brings that fun to him, enough that Barkley once infamously compared Mickelson and Tiger Woods in 2022, saying, “Tiger won a bunch of tournaments, but there wasn’t much joy in it. Sure, Tiger is a better golfer. You’re just in awe of his talent. But it’s not fun to be around him…” Barkley’s point? Citing how people around Tiger Woods are always “uptight and s—,” Barkley remarked, “[Woods] has always acted like he’s under siege.” So, when he got together with another NBA star for a golf match, he kept this energy alive on the course.

The idea of a golf match started when Charles Barkley challenged Dan Dakich during an earlier episode, promising, “I can’t wait to kick your a–.” An excited Dakich replied, “You tell me. I will take your f—— money.” The result? Charles Barkley recently teamed up with Dan Dakich for a golf match for “CASH,” as stated in the latest Outkick video featuring the two. Soon, they shifted the conversation to some of the biggest golf stars in the world, including Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

The two took a little break in between their game, where Barkley said, “Dude, I’m the best putter in the world.” Dakich replied, “The best putter in the world: Mickelson, Rahm, Woods.” However, then he stopped and pointed at Charles Barkley, “But this right here, get a getter, full scale hip. This is the best putter in the quote.” At another moment, while getting ready to hit a shot before a tree, Barkley says, “There’s a tree in front of you. Last time, that tree came out of f—— nowhere, and you hit it. Watch the tree in front of you.” Dakich laughs and replies, “Guy wins one f—— hole, and now he’s Tiger goddamn Woods.”

Tiger Woods has delivered many iconic shots in his career, but the 2000 RBC Canadian Open stands out because a single grain of sand could have derailed his hopes of winning the tournament and achieving the Triple Crown. He executed a remarkable 218-yard shot from a wet sand bunker on the par-5 18th at Glen Abbey, a feat that left many in awe. Spectators struggled to follow the ball against a gray sky, while a row of trees along the right side of the fairway obstructed the view of the pin, adding to the shot’s difficulty. Indeed, he is “Tiger Woods.”

Despite Barkley’s funny interactions on the course, his history with the sport isn’t very impressive. Charles Barkley has long been infamous in the golf world for his awkward swing and struggles with “the yips,” which he recently acknowledged he tried to fix with hypnosis. Fans have watched in amusement as his jerky motion resembles swatting at a bee rather than making a smooth drive. In 2024, his coach, Stan Utley, suggested a simple solution: “Cast the club,” which helped free Barkley’s wrists and mind. During a recent appearance on 101 ESPN, however, Barkley shared, “I actually went to hypnosis. I woke up with the same sh*tty golf swing,” highlighting his ongoing challenges despite his efforts to improve. But, hey, he still shares a great friendship with Phil Mickelson!

That one time, Charles Barkley shared stories about Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson’s surprising win at the PGA Championship led to a celebratory call with his friend Charles Barkley, who expressed his joy, stating, “I was so happy for him.” In 2021, Barkley emphasized the importance of Mickelson’s achievement at 50, noting, “Not only was he 50, he stood up to Brooks. So that was pretty impressive,” which highlighted the significance of defeating a much younger Brooks Koepka at such an age.

Barkley humorously called Mickelson an “annoying friend” who tends to overthink things. He explained, “When you ask him a question, instead of answering your question… he says, ‘You want the humidity, the barometric pressure, the high and low for the day?’” Barkley preferred more direct responses, saying, “Yo, man, just tell me where to hit the putt. I ain’t got time to be analyzing down-grain, up-grain, it’s pulling toward the valley.”

Mickelson’s dedication to golf became clear when he called Barkley two days before Thanksgiving to set up a practice round. Barkley remembered saying, “I’m like, ‘Dude, tomorrow’s Thanksgiving,’” but he eventually agreed, stating, “I was like, ‘Yo, man, okay, it’s Thanksgiving, don’t worry about it. I’ll drive up, we’ll play a practice round.’”