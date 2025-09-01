Calls Mount Against Luke Donald for Picking 1x Major Champion Despite Poor Ryder Cup Record

Luke Donald has finally revealed his picks for the Ryder Cup 2025, with almost the same names. And unlike Keegan Bradley, who earned praise, the European team has isntead found themselves amidst a storm, especially Donald. His decision not only led to criticism but also hinted at a step that might backfire with the event teeing off on US soil.

The complete roster now has Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, and… Matt Fitzpatrick. Being an experienced Ryder Cup player with three participations in the past, he is a great asset. But is that all required to be on the team? The fans are queued to ask the same as the Englishman, with his three participations has achieved only one win. Fitzpatrick has a record of 1-7-0 in the past 8 matches played at the Ryder Cup. Even with the PGA Tour appearance, the golfer hasn’t been in the greatest form to make an impact.

With three missed cuts in 2024, Matt achieved T4 as the best finish at The Open Championship and the Genesis Scottish Open. This seems alarming for a team that will be playing against in their opponent’s course. Well, backing his pick, Donald said, “Matt said himself that he didn’t get off to the best start this year but he has turned it around impressively. Statistically no-one has been as good as he has the last three or four months. He is playing tremendous golf and it is really impressive to see his game come along trying to make this team.”

Interestingly, Luke Donald’s perspective comes fromt he fact that he had decent finishes at the FedEx Cup playoffs, and finished 5th at the Omega European Masters and T6 at the Belfred British Masters. This explains Donald’s praise for his performance in the last 3-4 months. His performance at Crans-sur-Sierre came after a disciplined equipment switch and strong putting—ranking 17th and 15th in putting average during the first two rounds.

Statistically, Fitzpatrick has been gaining momentum in key areas. He ranks 26th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting, thanks to a +0.320 mark in that category. While his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average stands around +0.201 (ranked 56th), and his driving distance averages 303.2 yards (83rd on Tour), it’s his recent form and short-game proficiency that appear to have convinced Donald.

But on the other side, Harry Hall and Marco Penge were the two Englishmen most anticipated to be on the team. Earlier, for his impressive performance, Paul McGinley praised Hall, saying, “Harry Hall has been playing great.” Even for Penge, his two wins on the DP World Tour were a great achievement to be considered. But that all went to vain for the two who were hoping to make a debut at the Ryder Cup 2025.

Now, with the roster finalized, the decision of the captain choosing experience over in-form players is under fire.

Fans react to the pick of Luke Donald

Even though the 2023 edition was won by the European side, with Fitzpatrick in the team. The performance struggles of the golfer have not been forgotten by any fan. After the post went live, it highlighted the past eight events’ participation. Fans started criticising the choice of Luke Donald.

One of them wrote, “Matt Fitzpatrick being picked is an absolute joke, seven defeats in eight matches, lost every match in the US in 2021.” In 2021, Fitzpatrick played singles against Zach Johnson, which he lost with a score of 4 & 3. Additionally, for the foursomes partnered with Henrik Stenson, against Brooks Koepka and Snedeker, the team lost 3 & 2. The result of being victoryless in 2016 and 2021 finally changed in 2023 with his first victory at the Ryder Cup.

Another wrote, “Matt Fitzpatrick being picked is a disgrace, he’s been horrific since he won the us open 2 years ago!!!” The 31-year-old, after winning the US Open in 2022, has been on a career decline in performance. In 2023, he had mixed results, including his win at the RBC Heritage and six missed cuts in the same season. Even with the 2024 and 2025 seasons, he has failed to clinch any title.

More fans joined, suggesting damage control for the pick: “Make him play on Friday morning, and if he loses, benched until Sunday.” The only victory for Fitzpatrick came in the 2023 edition of 2 of four-balls. He was paired with Rory McIlroy against Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, where the European team recorded a 5 & 3 win. Considering the same, the fans are suggesting taking action based on his performance

Another fan, opposingly, insisted on choosing the DP World Tour star performer of 2025. He wrote, “Feels like you had to play in the US to have a chance. Penge would have added something.” The pick overlooking the in-form Marco Penge was considered a wrong one for the fans. Fitzpatrick has struggled with his performance in the past two seasons on the PGA Tour. While Penge has been showcasing dominance with his performance. He has won two events at the DP World Tour in 2025 and has even recorded a runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open of the PGA Tour. And despite Penge beign a stellar rookie, the 27-year-old was ignored for the captain’s pick.

One of the users wrote, “Again.@RyderCupEurope team will go with what captain Luke thinks is the best team. 0’0 players that play the European Tour schedule so what’s the point? Marco Penge deserved a pick and Wallace deserved a pick but only 12 men play. Good luck in NJ…” Bringing attention to the participation in the European tour, the fan shared about the limited presence of the player on the team as compared to the one’s who were overlooked. Matt Wallace has participated in eight events and has achieved a T2 finish at the most recent Omega European Masters. Besides him, Marco Penge, with his dominant form, has participated in 20 events, sits second on the list of Race to Dubai.

The decision to add Fitzpatrick to the team has brought concern for the European fans. Can Luke Donald defend the move with the result? What are your thoughts on his pick? Share with us in the comments below.