Calls Mount Against Sergio Garcia for Angrily Breaking His Driver at The Open: ‘Pathetic’

For Sergio Garcia, who missed his last two The Open Championships after playing every year between 1998 to 2022, The Open at Royal Portrush was supposed to be a redemption. For the most part, it did seem like that. After all, he secured his first The Open appearance in three years through an exemption that welcomes LIV’s highest-ranked non-exempt player (top 5), and then made it to the weekend at Royal Portrush. Nothing good came out of his Sunday round, however.

Sergio Garcia’s Sunday round at Royal Portrush didn’t go as planned. After starting his Royal Portrush mission with a solid one-under 70 on Thursday, falling back with a 73 on Friday, and then steadying himself with a 70 on Saturday, Garcia’s frustration boiled over on the 2nd hole of the final round. Teeing off at 4:55 AM ET alongside Justin Leonard, Garcia managed a par on the 1st hole despite losing his tee shot to the left.

However, when his tee shot with a driver sailed short and left again on the par-5 2nd hole, Garcia’s frustration reached a breaking point. In a moment of anger, Sergio Garcia smashed his driver into the 2nd tee box, snapping it halfway up the shaft, and then watched as the half with the clubhead flew toward his golf bag and caddie. The result? He’ll now play without a driver for the rest of the round due to a simple golf rule.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The rule at hand in Sergio Garcia’s case states: “A player is allowed to keep using and/or to repair any club damaged during the round, no matter what the damage and even if the player damaged it in anger. A player is not allowed to replace a damaged club, except when it is damaged during the round by an outside influence or natural forces, or by someone other than the player or his or her caddie.” However, despite breaking his driver on the 2nd tee, Garcia birdied the hole, then dropped a shot at the 4th, but rebounded with another birdie at the par-5 7th, getting back to one under. Gameplay wise he is doing decent, if not an acceptable way of behaviour.

The LIV golfer’s 2025 major run has not been the best, as he missed the cut at the Masters and even the US Open. But, he managed to finish T67 at the PGA Championship and is now T32 at The Open Championship.

Well if you didn’t know, this isn’t the first time Sergio Garcia has shown outbursts at The Open. In the 2017 edition of the event, Sergio Garcia’s frustration boiled over at Royal Birkdale, where he lashed out at a bush with an iron on the 4th green, hurting his shoulder and requiring medical attention. It hurt him! This time, too, he could have hurt himself (or someone else), and so fans aren’t forgiving.

Golf fans are demanding disqualification for Sergio Garcia

Given the situation, one fan said, “He should be disqualified there and then.. MacIntyre yesterday was pathetic,” while another said, “Sick of pros acting like this.” Indeed, such outbursts at Royal Portrush seem unbecoming of golfers of calibre like Sergio Garcia. And even Robert MacIntyre. MacIntyre had a rollercoaster third round at the 2025 The Open Championship, with frustrations getting the better of him. After a bogey on the tough par-4 14th hole, MacIntyre’s annoyance led to a relatable moment (at least, for Sergio Garcia) – he spiked his club into the turf, watching as it boomeranged into the air before falling back down.

Needless to say, despite Sergio Garcia’s frustration, his move at Royal Portrush doesn’t really make sense. At that time of this dramatic moment, the Spaniard was 14 shots behind the leader. Two golf fans highlighted their disbelief by saying,

Grow up Sergio,” and another replied, “

Garcia has some serious issues going on. 14 shots behind and does that??? Wise up Sergio.”

And here’s the thing: Sergio Garcia’s outbursts during The Open are nothing new. At The Open Championship 2019, Sergio Garcia’s Sunday round took an unexpected turn on the par-4 5th hole. After starting with four consecutive pars, Garcia’s tee shot veered sharply left from the elevated tee box. Without bothering to track the ball’s trajectory, he picked up his tee and began walking forward, only to suddenly lash out in frustration, hurling his driver towards his caddie with considerable force. The club’s impact made a loud thud, prompting an audible reaction from the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lastly, a fan said,

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Good luck making the Ryder Cup team now, Sergio.”

Since his 2017 Masters win, Garcia has struggled in majors, missing out on top 10 finishes. His performance at Portrush won’t boost his chances for a Ryder Cup wild card spot. He currently ranks 174th in the European Ryder Cup rankings. So, what’s in the future for Sergio Garcia now, because the fans certainly aren’t!