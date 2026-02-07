Calls Mount for Jordan Spieth to Retire After ‘Horror Show’ at the WM Phoenix Open

When Jordan Spieth‘s chip shot found the water on No. 17, it wasn’t just another bad break. It was the final nail in a coffin that’s been slowly closing on what once looked like great talent. The 3x major champion’s brutal Friday collapse at TPC Scottsdale has ignited a painful conversation: Is it time for Spieth to walk away?

The PGA Tour posted a damning sequence for the world to see on X. “The Jordan Spieth experience,” the caption read, with clinical precision tracking his demise. Shot 2: In the water. Shot 4: Near birdie hole-out. The caption twisted the knife further: “He needs a birdie in his final three holes to likely make the cut.”

He didn’t get it. Not even close. The numbers will tell a brutal story. Spieth opened Round 2 with flashes of the player he used to be, carding a bogey-free 36 on the front nine. Then the wheels fell off. The back nine turned into a horror show: four bogeys, including the water ball on 17, and a double bogey that sealed his fate. His 75 (+4) left him at +3 for the tournament, well outside the cut line of 1-under-par.

This marked another missed opportunity at a venue where Jordan Spieth has historically thrived. Over his 10 career starts at TPC Scottsdale, he’s collected five top-10 finishes, including a tie for fourth just last year. Since 2016, he’s gained the fourth-most strokes at TPC Scottsdale. This week should have been a springboard. Instead, it became a trapdoor.

His last PGA Tour victory came at the 2022 RBC Heritage, and his last major title dates back to the 2017 Open Championship. Nearly a decade has passed since his magical 2015 season, when he won five times, including the Masters and U.S. Open, and captured the FedExCup and Player of the Year honors.

His 2026 campaign started modestly with a T24 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. And he was hopeful.

“I think it’s only going to get better from here,” he said. “I really, really was very pleased with what I saw today, and I like what’s coming. I just need to tighten it up on and around the greens.”

Those words aged like milk. The optimism that carried him out of Hawaii evaporated in the Arizona desert. And this time, fans called it out loud.

The X-verse responds: Jordan Spieth under fire

The collapse unleashed a torrent of brutal commentary on social media, with patience finally running out among once-loyal supporters.

The opening salvo came fast. “Spieth’s absolute horror show in the last 4 holes,” one fan wrote, capturing the collective shock as they watched the meltdown in real-time. What made it particularly painful was how quickly Spieth unraveled from contention to catastrophe in less than two hours.

Another fan drew a devastating comparison.

“Scottie Scheffler is more likely to win the Grand Slam twice than Jordan Spieth is to win it once (just has the PGA left).” The comment stung because it highlighted Spieth’s inability to complete the career Grand Slam. He has had nine attempts at the PGA Championship, with a best finish of T3 in 2019. Scheffler will have his chance at a Career Grand Slam at the 2026 US Open.

Fans were unfiltered and weren’t in the mood for sugarcoating. As one wrote, “Just retire, dude…join TGL.” The suggestion that Spieth belongs in a tech-golf exhibition league rather than competing on tour represented the ultimate dismissal. For a player who once seemed destined for immortality, being told to pack it in at 32 years old cuts deep.

“Needs to join Smiley in the booth,” wrote another fan, hinting for Spieth to join his friend Smylie Kaufman as a host and retire from pro golf. Kaufman retired in 2021-22 due to persistent injuries, transitioning to a role as an on-course analyst for NBC and Golf Channel.

One fan questioned the fundamentals. “Hits it in the water? Really. His game is just horrible. Might want to change careers. Golf is just not getting it.”

Suggesting a career change went beyond criticism; it amounted to a complete rejection of his current abilities.

The most sobering assessment came wrapped in resignation. “We all need to recalibrate and accept that Jordan is no longer an elite golfer. He may be a fun watch, but expecting a win is simply unrealistic given the state of his physical game and questionable mental process on the course. SAD!” This represented a fan letting go of hope, acknowledging that Spieth’s days as a contender have passed.