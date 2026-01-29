Calls Mount for PGA Tour to Reinstate Suspended Pro as Patrick Reed’s Return Raises Questions

Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka might be back on the Tour, all thanks to their past achievements. But one suspended pro, Bryan Wesley, still waits for his ban to be lifted. He has been trying to make it happen, but to no avail. However, this hasn’t stopped fans from voicing their requests.

As the PGA Tour acknowledged Reed’s return on its official Instagram account, we observed a common call: Bring back Bryan. Even the official Instagram page of the Bryan Bros commented under the post, saying, “But a guy who plays in a few YouTube scrambles is banned for life…😬😬”

Wesley was suspended from the Tour in April 2025 after participating in The Duels: Miami as a YouTuber. This nine-hole scramble event was held in Doral and was backed by LIV Golf. Bryan and his brother George have been on social media for over a decade, and the reason they started is what makes it interesting.

They wanted to raise money so that they could compete on mini tours with the dream of one day making it to the PGA Tour. So, winning the RBC Heritage was a dream come true for Wes. But overall, it has been a pretty rocky road for the golfer. In 134 starts, he has made just 68 cuts. In 2024, he made eight cuts in 18 starts, and in 2025, he had made three starts and made it to the weekend once. So, it is only fair that when he was invited to participate in a YouTube match against Grant Horvat and other leading professionals, such as Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson, he accepted.

When the news of his suspension got out, Bryan made a valid point: “I don’t think that when the rule was written, it was meant to cover content creation on YouTube. I think it was meant to cover organized, professional, high-end events.”

According to a report by Monday Q, all creators were informed that their participation would result in disciplinary action from the Tour. Yet, the suspension that came after the event went live on YouTube only had Wesley’s name.

Since then, Bryan Wesley has tried several times to appeal against the suspension, but he has not yet received any information. Recently, after Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour, Wesley once again approached the Tour, only to be disappointed.

“Appreciate all the support recently! Unfortunately, Brooks Koepka’s coming back to the Tour has no bearing on my situation. I have reached out and asked for a conversation to potentially uplift my suspension, and I have been told that no such conversation will be given,” he wrote on X.

Now, as for Patrick Reed, he had formally expressed his desire to return to the PGA Tour. Because he had resigned from the Tour in 2022, he is now eligible to compete as a non-member. Reed will be eligible to compete on the PGA Tour from August 25, 2026, as currently, he faces a one-year ban from the time he last played at LIV on August 24, 2025, at LIV Golf Michigan. Further, the former 4Aces GC captain is seeking a full reinstatement for the 2027 season. Until then, he can compete in FedExCup Fall events as a non-member or through sponsor exemptions.

Brooks Koepka returned to the PGA Tour under the Returning Member Program, as he had won the 2023 PGA Championship. He faced penalties worth $85 million for this momentous return. Reed is not eligible under this program. While the 2028 Masters winner is exempt from prior tour victories, he cannot use this category for tournament entry. This year, he aims to play on the DPWT.

Let us see how fans are voicing their opinions regarding Wesley’s PGA Tour return.

“Free Wesley Bryan,” echoes fans as Patrick Reed returns to the PGA Tour

“How is Wesley Bryan still suspended, bro😭😭,” said a comment on the PGA Tour’s post regarding Patrick Reed’s return.

The PGA Tour’s reason for not bringing Wesley Bryan is his active membership on the PGA Tour during his participation in the LIV event. He was a runner-up in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship and was a winner in the RBC Heritage back in 2017. Reed, on the other hand, had given up his Tour membership before competing in LIV Golf.

“1v1 Reed vs Bryan. Play for a spot in the PGA,” said another user.

“But Wesley is still banned for playing in a YouTube scramble??!” wrote one fan.

For many observers, that distinction has done little. Reed’s last PGA Tour win came in 2021 at the Farmers Insurance Open. His departure to LIV was far more significant, as he competed in the league for the last 4 years. Bryan’s one-off appearance in a YouTube event seems insignificant. Yet Reed now has a mapped-out return, while Wesley Bryan’s future hangs in the dark.

“FREE WESLEY BRYAN,” wrote a couple of fans.

Do you think Wesley Bryan should be allowed to come back to the Tour? Let us know in the comments below.