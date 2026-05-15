Calls Mount to Punish Tour Pro as Unusual Accident Ignites Rule Controversy at PGA Championship

A mishap at the 2026 PGA Championship has the golf world talking. Ryo Hisatsune was switching clubs on the putting green when one slipped from his hand, struck the ball, and unfortunately sent it rolling away. His candid reaction, standing there fully aware of the mistake, has accidentally sparked a debate among fans.

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A penalty here would mean one stroke addition to his scorecard at a major where the entire leaderboard is separated by just a few shots. Rule 13.1d states that no penalty is applicable if the ball is moved by mistake on the putting green. Having said that, there are a few key scenarios that the USGA has noted for accidental movement:

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On the Putting Green (No Penalty): If a player, caddie, or partner accidentally moves a ball or ball marker with a practice swing, foot, or by dropping equipment, there is no penalty. The ball must be replaced.

Off the Putting Green (One-Stroke Penalty): If a player accidentally moves their ball in the rough or fairway (e.g., touching it with a club during address), it is a one-stroke penalty, and the ball must be replaced.

Searching for a Ball (No Penalty): If a player or caddie moves the ball while searching for it in long grass, leaves, or bushes, there is no penalty, and the ball is replaced.

Outside Influences (No Penalty): If an animal, spectator, or outside force moves the ball, it is replaced without penalty.

Wind/Natural Causes: If the ball moves on its own due to wind or gravity, it must be played from the new location.

What makes this mishap interesting is the timing. Hisatsune had come into Aronimink carrying good momentum. He started 2026 strongly but lost form as the season went on. Round 1 of the PGA Championship, however, looked like a return to his best. He fired a three-under 67 with seven birdies. He finished the day tied for the lead alongside Scottie Scheffler, Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger, and Alex Smalley.

This is not the first time Hisatsune has been through a similar situation. At the 2025 Crown Australian Open at Royal Melbourne, he dropped a club on his ball at the eighth hole during the final round while deciding which club to use for his third shot. That incident happened off the green, and the rules handed him a one-stroke penalty under Rule 9.4b.

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As much as this seems funny, moments like these are not entirely unheard of on Tour. In 2024, Wyndham Clark made headlines when his ball appeared to move after he soled his club in the rough at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. It was an incident that had Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee convinced a penalty had been missed.

The key distinction here, however, is that Clark’s situation occurred in the general area and not on the green. That very difference is what has the comment section separated.

The golf world is quickly turning to the rulebook at the 2026 PGA Championship

One commented, “Yes, it’s a penalty,” while another added, “That’s a stroke.”

Others also leaned toward the stricter interpretation of the rule. One fan commented, “The player has caused his ball to move. 1 shot penalty and replace the ball,” while another wrote, “I think it should count as a stroke, but no penalty.”

One fan wrote, “That is not correct. 13.1d is for greens and tee, not for the general playing area. 11.1 is for other people, objects, etc., not for your own stuff or yourself. Player is responsible for being careful around the ball and for his stuff. That is absolutely a penalty.”

At the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, Dustin Johnson was assessed a one-stroke penalty after his ball shifted slightly on the green while he was lining up a putt. He did not actually touch it, but the backlash was immediate, and it accelerated the push for the 2019 rule overhaul that removed penalties for accidental movement on the putting green entirely. Since Hisatsune’s club slipped on the green, that is exactly the protection the rules now offer him.

One person simply wrote, “Obviously yes,” answering whether Ryo should be penalized.

One commentator, meanwhile, went straight to the rules while disagreeing with the backlash. He wrote, “According to Rules 13.1d and 11.1 (thank you Google), if the ball moves accidentally during a practice swing, while grounding your club, or by a dropped object, you must replace the ball to its original spot without penalty.”

The rule was introduced as part of the 2019 modernization of the Rules of Golf by the USGA and R&A. It was meant to be a major overhaul that removed penalties for accidental ball movement on the putting green. Before that change, even the slightest nudge during an address could cost a player a stroke.

Another fan in the comment section left the rulebook aside entirely and instead showed concern for the player. They wrote, “Better settle down. Seems like he was frustrated. Prime example as an athlete is to breathe and relax, so this wouldn’t happen. Sounds easier said than done.”

Some fans were convinced the rule change fully protected Hisatsune as they defended him. One wrote, “Recent rule changes say no penalty! Not deliberate. So many golfers not knowing major rule changes 🤷🏻‍♂️”

“I don’t see any penalty. Accidents happen, even to the very best, like Hisatsune. This should be given a pass imo,” a person wrote.

In the meantime, Hisatsune walks into Round 2 near the top of the leaderboard, with the rules debate still lingering. Whether the incident draws any further scrutiny and whether he can hold his position at Aronimink, will be the story to follow.