Cam Smith Blames 13x PGA Tour Champ for Making Him Feel ‘Bad’ at Golf

In 2024, Aussie legend Jason Day made a competitive return to his homeland for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open. His comeback didn’t just thrill the fans; fellow pro Cam Smith was stoked, too. Smith said of Day’s return, “it’s great that he’s back down at home,” and that “hopefully he can get down here a little bit more.” But here’s a twist: Smith wasn’t always this hyped about going head-to-head with Day.

Smith admitted that the thirteen-time PGA Tour winner Jason Day once upon a time made him feel “bad at golf.” Speaking on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, he recalled, “Yeah, Jason Day. He was probably the first guy that I spent a fair bit of time around and thought, ‘Wow, this guy is so much better than me. I’ve got so much work to do.’” When Smith turned pro in 2013 at just 21, Day was already an established star, having claimed victories like the 2010 HP Byron Nelson Championship.

Day was a celeb everywhere, especially back home in Australia. So, competing against his fellow Aussie? Smith’s nerves were totally on edge. Smith explains, “He was playing some amazing golf, uh, when I came on tour. Um, yeah, but he was probably the first guy that I really got kind of star-struck around.” In the following years, he played with several other pros on the Tour, but Day still left a mark like no other.

Not only because he was (and is) such an amazing golfer, but also because “Jason was definitely the first guy I was like, “Holy, I’m so bad at golf.” Colin Cowherd, the host, laughs at that and adds, “Well, I mean, I always tell my kids, life’s about reaction, not action.” True to that, Smith did confess in 2024 that despite stiff competition, “As a competitor, you want to compete against, you know, some of the best in the world.”

Cameron Smith and Jason Day had a solid friendship on the PGA Tour. But after Smith made the switch to LIV Golf in 2022, he said in 2024 that he and 37-year-old Day were “relatively close.” A year earlier at the 2023 PLAYERS Championship, Day opened up about missing his buddies who jumped to LIV.

He said, “I miss Cammy. I miss a lot of the guys that have gone over to the LIV Tour.” Day wasn’t bothered by players chasing money on LIV, but he did admit, “it is a little bit sad Cammy’s not here this week. The decision has been made, and he’s over there.” Two years following this statement, the two were seen hanging out at the 2025 Masters. So, maybe all’s well?

Nevertheless, Jason Day isn’t the only PGA Tour pro who has impressed Cam Smith.

Cam Smith favors Rory McIlroy over Bryson DeChambeau

LIV Golf star Cam Smith’s got a lot of respect for Rory McIlroy’s driving skills. Bryson DeChambeau‘s known for crushing it off the tee, hitting balls over 400 yards with speeds over 190 mph, so much so, he’s always looking for a new ball to handle his power. But according to Smith, McIlroy’s the one who’s most impressive off the tee box.

Smith dropped this on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, saying, “Rory’s the most impressive driver of the golf ball I’ve ever seen. I don’t think anyone could be better than him off the tee. He does all the right stuff, hits it in the right places. He can be very dominant when he’s on.” McIlroy’s been a force with the driver since he turned pro, and when he’s on, he’s unstoppable.

Stats-wise, DeChambeau averaged six more yards per drive than Rory McIlroy this season, leading majors like the Masters and PGA Championship in distance off the tee. But Smith’s sticking with Rory as the most impressive. And when McIlroy’s driver is locked in – like at the 2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, where he gained 2.2 strokes per round off the tee, he’s practically unbeatable.