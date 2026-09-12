Camera Captures Charlie Woods Throwing a Tantrum After Missing Short Putt

Charlie Woods is trending for the wrong reason—not his swing, but his reaction to a missed putt. The moment has sparked a familiar debate: how much pressure should people place on a teenager who is still learning to handle the spotlight?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NUCLR GOLF, a popular golf media outlet, social media community, and podcast, shared a video on X showing Charlie Woods on the green trying to hole out. He failed, dropped his club, and placed both hands on his head in frustration. The clip also shows a separate shot where his backswing did not go as planned. Woods dropped his club before picking it up again. The video later captures Woods positioned near a water hazard. He then hits a much better shot at the target. Woods finished the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on September 6, where he recorded a career-best tie for eighth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video also drew strong criticism from the person providing the commentary. The narrator called Woods “spoiled and entitled” and questioned his mental approach to golf.

The commentary also brought Tiger Woods and Charlie’s family life into the discussion. The narrator questioned whether being raised by Tiger was a positive influence and referred to Tiger’s past struggles. But calling Charlie Woods a “spoiled brat” for a moment of frustration seems unfair. Missing a putt and showing disappointment is a normal reaction for any competitive golfer. This does not automatically indicate that a player feels entitled or displays a poor attitude.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, even some of the best golfers in the world have shown similar frustration on the course.

Scottie Scheffler has had several heated moments in recent years. The World No. 1 repeatedly slammed his club at the 2026 BMW Championship and later lashed out at his caddie during a tough round at The Memorial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Rahm has also had his share of angry moments. The two-time major champion received a code-of-conduct warning at the 2026 Open Championship after hitting his club into the ground following a poor tee shot. He has also shown his temper on the course in the past.

At the 2026 Masters, the authorities reprimanded Bob MacIntyre for making an obscene middle-finger gesture when his shot went into the water. He also received a code-of-conduct warning at the 2026 Open after slamming his club into the ground and turf on the 16th tee box. Joaquin Niemann went even further at the 2026 U.S. Open. He received a two-stroke penalty after throwing his club and kicking a flag during a difficult hole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Woods has played alongside his father at the PNC Championship since he was 11. He has recorded several top-five finishes and made his first hole-in-one at the event in 2024. A senior at The Benjamin School, Charlie has also built a strong junior golf career. He won the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational, qualified for three straight U.S. Junior Amateurs, and recently recorded a career-best tie for eighth at the Junior Players Championship.

Charlie has also started building his own career away from his famous father. He committed to Florida State for 2027, signed with an agency separate from Tiger’s, and agreed to an NIL deal with TaylorMade. Despite being the son of one of golf’s biggest stars, Charlie is slowly forging his own path while dealing with the huge attention that comes with the Woods name.

ADVERTISEMENT

The point is simple. Getting frustrated on a golf course does not make someone spoiled or entitled. Golf is a tough sport, and even major champions and the world’s best players sometimes lose their temper.