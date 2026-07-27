Camera Catches Amy Mickelson Without Wedding Ring as Phil Mickelson’s Absence Looms Large

A missing ring often speaks louder than words—especially when the golfer at the center of the story is nowhere to be found. Phil Mickelson‘s last appearance came in March at LIV Golf South Africa, where he finished T48. Since then, he has missed five tournaments on the breakaway tour and is also withdrawing from all four majors this season, a first in his career. However, his wife, Amy Mickelson, was recently spotted in public for the first time in quite a while, but she wasn’t wearing a wedding ring.

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According to The New York Post, the paparazzi captured Amy at a Trader Joe’s in San Diego on Tuesday, shopping with daughter Amanda Brynn. The two hugged before departing the store. Phil wasn’t with them.

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Amy was last seen wearing her wedding ring at the 2021 Ryder Cup in Wisconsin, where she wore a prominent diamond. This is the first time she has been photographed since news broke of Phil’s involvement in a sexual misconduct controversy in the last handful of months.

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Last month, Phil, 56, faced sexual misconduct allegations that led to his expulsion from the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. According to Golf Digest, he was accused of nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with a female employee. She reported the matter to her supervisors, who took the matter seriously and took immediate action.

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Shortly after, Alan Shipnuck reported on Skratch that Mickelson had been engaging in inappropriate behavior over the years. Mickelson had also allegedly tried to seduce Pat Perez’s wife by showing her nude photos of himself.

Despite this news and reports, Mickelson’s spokeswoman claimed Amy continues to support her husband.

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“Throughout their 35-year relationship [Amy] has supported Mr. Mickelson and their family with extraordinary grace, unwavering love, and the belief that people are measured not only by their failures, but by what they do to make them right.”

Although Phil has been absent from the course for a long time, he has already revealed the reason. He withdrew from the 2026 PGA Championship because of a “personal health matter.” The withdrawal was significant because it meant Mickelson would miss another major championship, adding to his increasingly limited presence in competitive golf in 2026.