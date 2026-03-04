Cameras Capture Tiger Woods’ Wild Reaction as PGA Tour Pro Does the Impossible at TGL

TGL has seen just two hole-in-ones so far. The first was on February 9, when Neal Shipley, in his debut for The Bay Golf Club, hit a 54-degree wedge into the ‘Set in Stone’ par-3 from 110 yards. Twenty-three days later, Tom Kim delivered the second, and it proved even more important.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tiger Woods, co-owner of Jupiter Links and courtside throughout the match, erupted: leaping, fist-bumping, high-fiving teammates in a 13-second clip that NUCLR Golf posted on X under the handle @NUCLRGOLF, which accumulated 43.8K views by the following morning. Kim’s hole-in-one came at Hole 14, ‘On the Rocks,’ a 138-yard par-3. With the hammer in play and Jupiter trailing 5-6, his shot immediately put Jupiter ahead by one. The two-point swing was the turning point of the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stakes for Jupiter were high. They had lost to Boston Common Golf 7-6 in overtime just two days earlier, and Woods was visibly frustrated. Despite being sidelined by injury, Woods was present for every match in Season 2. The match against The Bay was a must-win for Jupiter. Now, they will be heading to the playoffs as the No. 4 seed and will face the top-seeded Boston Common Golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the post-match presser, Kim was asked what it felt like to make Tiger Woods react that way.

“You probably never see Tiger celebrate that much for another person having a hole-in-one. But I think everyone needs to understand, my hole-in-one doesn’t happen if Max doesn’t birdie the previous hole. This is such a team effort.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Kim also acknowledged the pressure his ace transferred directly onto Kisner’s shoulders for the closing hole.

“I was just so glad I didn’t have to hit anymore because there was a lot of pressure on Kis to finish the match.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kisner kept it short: “I wasn’t feeling it at all; don’t worry about it.”

“I could tell,” Kim said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Kisner closed out the match with a 13-foot putt, giving Jupiter Links a 9-6 win. For a team that went 1-4-0 last season and missed the playoffs, this marks their first-ever trip to the postseason.

Kim, now 23, already has three PGA Tour wins to his name, all before he turned 22. He won the Wyndham Championship in 2022 and took back-to-back Shriners Children’s Open titles in 2022 and 2023. His career earnings are over $16.5 million. In TGL’s first season, he led the league in putting and was the only player ranked in the top five for both short-game and long-game efficiency. He has also played for the International team at the Presidents Cup in 2022 and 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shipley’s hole-in-one, later matched by Kim, drew plenty of attention to the league. Both aces came on par-3s, each worth two points, and both changed the momentum for their teams. But it is the technology that makes these shots so rare and cause for such celebrations.

How TGL’s Simulator Verified Tom Kim’s Hole-in-One at SoFi Center

Full Swing radars and Toptracer cameras follow the ball from impact to the screen. The system uses physics modeling to extend the ball’s path, factoring in bounce and roll on the virtual green. It checks if the ball’s projected line meets the hole, and the outcome is shown instantly. If there is a dispute, umpires can review the replay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The setup is more than just a camera. Eighteen radar units surround the hitting area, tracking both left and right-handed players and syncing data at high speed for accuracy. Under the green, 608 hydraulic actuators adjust the slopes and contours, and a 41-yard turntable sets each hole for the match. Sensors in the green record the final roll and pin positions, sending that information back to the system to determine the result.

Kim’s 138-yard shot on ‘On the Rocks’ passed every check. Two points were given on the spot, and it became only the second ace in league history.

Jupiter Links heads into the playoffs having secured their place through one of the most replayed moments in the league’s short history. Boston Common Golf awaits on March 17, and Woods will be watching from the sideline.