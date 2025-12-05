Cameras Catch Rory McIlroy Lost in the Bushes Amid Disastrous Australian Open Round

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Ten years since his last Australian Open appearance, Rory McIlroy returned to Royal Melbourne with fanfare, expectations — and a viral moment that had nothing to do with birdies.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A six-second video captured the Northern Irishman disappearing into thick native bushes on hole 14 during Friday’s second round. He was searching for an errant shot. The clip, posted by Australia-based user @wefferch with the caption about McIlroy “immersing himself into Royal Melbourne native flora,” quickly circulated across social media. Within hours, the moment had become the tournament’s most-watched highlight — for all the wrong reasons.

The bush-diving incident reflected McIlroy’s broader struggles at Royal Melbourne. His ball had landed in thick rough under a tree on the par-5 14th. He attempted a wild air swing, punched out, and eventually bogeyed after a bunker save. That single hole encapsulated the challenges he’s faced since Thursday’s opening round.

ADVERTISEMENT

McIlroy finished Round 1 at 1-over par 72, leaving him tied for 57th. He carded five birdies and six bogeys on the Composite Course, fighting windy conditions that reached 40 mph. He described the day as feeling “like a rollercoaster,” noting that every time he made a birdie or two, he’d make a bogey or two. Leaders Elvis Smylie, Ryan Fox, and Carlos Ortiz sat comfortably at 6-under, seven shots clear of the former Masters champion.

As Round 2 continues on Friday, McIlroy sits around even par for the tournament. He’s navigating the course alongside Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee in the feature group. Current leaders Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Daniel Rodrigues hold the clubhouse lead at 9-under. But the viral bush video sparked more than just golf commentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian social media blended McIlroy’s on-course chaos with cross-sport banter. Matt Nicholls posted a joke suggesting that tickets might be sold out at Royal Melbourne, but Cricket Australia could surely accommodate McIlroy at the Gabba for the Ashes Test. He quipped that McIlroy wouldn’t be required at Royal Melbourne anyway.

The cricket reference wasn’t random. McIlroy has openly declared himself a “cricket sicko” who roots for Australia over England in the Ashes. He’s admitted to getting up at midnight to watch Boxing Day Test matches. After Australia’s convincing Brisbane victory in the current series, he said he hoped for “more of the same.” Australian fans, it seems, are tracking McIlroy across both sports during his return Down Under.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But beyond the viral moment and cross-sport jokes lies a deeper story about McIlroy’s return to one of golf’s most storied championships.

A homecoming to golf’s “Fifth Major”

The Australian Open, established in 1904, stands as the oldest and most prestigious event on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Jack Nicklaus once called it golf’s “fifth major.” The tournament’s honor roll features seven wins from Gary Player, six from Nicklaus himself, and five from Greg Norman. McIlroy won his own Australian Open title in 2013 at Royal Sydney, defeating Adam Scott by one stroke with a birdie on the final hole — a victory he later called a significant career turning point.

ADVERTISEMENT

His 10-year absence ended at a tournament that sold out weeks in advance. Royal Melbourne, founded in 1891 and redesigned by Alister MacKenzie in 1931, hosted the event for the first time since 1991. The venue’s Composite Course combines the finest holes from both its West and East layouts, creating a challenging test that ranks among the world’s best. The reception from fans on a chilly December morning stunned McIlroy. James Sutherland, CEO of Golf Australia, noted that names like McIlroy committing to the event signal the tournament’s global appeal. The sold-out status confirmed it.

Yet that high-stakes homecoming collided with on-course reality. McIlroy’s bush-diving moment became symbolic of a chaotic week where demand met struggle. Fans weren’t just watching for leaderboard updates. They were sharing blooper reels, cross-sport jokes, and humanizing moments that deepened their connection to golf’s biggest names. At a sold-out Australian Open, McIlroy remains the main draw — bush cameo and all.