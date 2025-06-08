Cameron Champ WITB 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golfing Essentials Explored

Cameron Champ‘s career could literally be described as a rollercoaster ride. It’s as if he’s allergic to being consistent. He brings curiosity and mystery to his playing style. It’s hard to write off the player, because just when you think it’s over, he comes back with a banger. Champ turned pro in 2017 and has won 3 PGA Tour events until now. In 2025, the player had an up-and-down graph. He astonished all the golf analysts by finishing T5 at the RBC Heritage, right after he failed to make the cut at the Masters. Just like him, his bag also remains a mystery to most of us. So, let’s take a peek into it.

Champs’ choice to tee off the game

Popular for his monstrous swing speed, Champ chose the recently released Titleist GT2 driver with a 9-degree loft, optimizing distance, increased ball speed, and reduced spin. The GT2 is priced at $649, Higher quality means higher price. What makes this club even more special is its Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 60TX shaft, the counterbalance design of the club makes the club lighter to use, which will in turn help Champ to attain his desired swing speed. While he chose Titliest for his driver, he took a different approach to his woodplay.

He uses the TaylorMade Qi35 3-wood at 15 degrees is a perfect choice for the speed-driven Champ, because this club is best used to achieve higher ball speeds. It is a powerful weapon for tee off or approach shots on par-5s. It comes with the Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 80TX shaft, which his heavier than the driver shaft. The weight of the shaft provides more stability and thereby increases the force of the shot. The Taylormade Qi35 has a price tag of $599.99. Next, let’s see his Iron Fist play.

For his utility iron, he holds the Titleist U505 at 20 degrees is a forgiving iron that gives a high launch, resulting in accurate approach shots. The club comes with a hybrid-specific shaft, which is the Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange HB 100TX. This shaft is heavier than its wood counterparts. The added weight and stiffness ensure controlled flight and consistent distance. The club comes at a reasonable price of $269.As for his longer irons, he uses the Titleist T100 irons (4-5). These clubs provide enough forgiveness, workability, controlled launch, and spin. His versatility is shown through his choice of equipment. For scoring irons, he switches to the classic, blade-style Titleist 620 MBs(6-9), which provides balanced and accurate shots. Both of these clubs use the KBS Tour C-Taper 130X shafts, made for stability and high trajectory. The former has a price tag of $200, while the latter is valued at $175. That’s all for his long game. What does he carry for the short game?

Cameron Champ’s choice of wedges and putters

While Champ has a great record for the long game, his short game is average. So, what does he carry to overcome this weakness? For his wedges he chose the Titleist Vokey Design SM10 46° (10F), 52° (12F), 56° (08M), 60° (K°). Designed by the wedge master Bob Vokey, these clubs specialise in providing maximum spin, distance control, and consistent ball flight. He carries the SM10 for his pitching wedge (46°) and gap wedge (52°), with the SM10 and SM9 for his sand (56°) and lob (60°) wedges. They come with the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Onyx shafts, which give a firm grip and consistent feel, and sharp response. They are priced at $189.

Finally, for effortless putting, he uses the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, which has high MOI, which increases the stability and forgiveness on Off-center hits. It has a price tag of $349. As for the golf ball, he uses the premium Titleist ProV1 offering high distance, spin control, and soft feel. The ball is priced at $55. To enhance the grip on his clubs, he uses the Lamkin UTX, which offers a consistent feel and all-weather performance, coming at a price of $12.99-13.99.