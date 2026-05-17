Cameron Smith 2026 Net Worth: LIV Golf Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

Cameron Smith was one of four golfers who were eligible for the PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program. This fact alone speaks volumes about his golf prowess. He rose from an Australian prodigy to one of the sport’s biggest earners. In fact, his LIV Golf move alone has significantly changed the financial trajectory of his career. Here’s everything we know about the major champion’s finances.

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What is Cameron Smith’s net worth?

Cameron Smith’s net worth in 2026 is roughly between $95 million and $110 million. This figure also includes his LIV Golf contract, which is reportedly around $100 to $140 million.

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However, this is just an estimate based on multiple analyses from 2025–2026. There’s no single accurate figure for his net worth because various factors affect his income and expenses, including golf earnings, endorsement deals, investments, lifestyle, and more.

Cameron Smith’s career earnings

Smith hails from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. His journey began in the Australian and Asian junior golf ranks before he focused on the professional level. In the early 2010s, he played on the PGA Tour of Australasia. The Australian golfer turned professional in 2013 and has built his fortune across the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the LIV Golf league.

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On the PGA Tour, he has had 6 victories, including the 2022 Open Championship. He earned these 6 titles. Of his 184 starts, he made the cut in 128. Collectively, he has earned $29,505,309 in official prize money on the PGA Tour. His biggest paycheck was $2,500,000, obviously from the major win. In fact, the 2021-2022 season was the best for him, as he collected over $10 million from a single season.

Smith has won 4 events on the DP World Tour. Since the Open Championship is the common win on both tours, his unique DPWT victories are three, all of which are at the Australian PGA Championship. While Smith has played in 68 events, the DP World Tour has not mentioned his official prize money win.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 13, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Cameron Smith reacts after putting on the eleventh green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

However, LIV Golf proved to be his largest source of income. In addition to the contract value, the Australian pro has won over $40 million in individual prize money and team-related payouts since he joined in 2022. Over the years, he has won three individual prizes at the 2022 Chicago, 2023 London, and 2023 Bedminster events.

This means that even after leaving out his official DP World Tour earnings, Cameron Smith has a cumulative career earnings of over $70 million.

Cameron Smith’s brand endorsements

Smith’s endorsement portfolio reflects his status as a high‑profile major‑winning golfer. As an Australian, his appeal is worldwide, not limited to the USA. The table below represents his brand endorsement deals:

Brand Product Approximate time signed Titleist Golf equipment Early career deal FootJoy Footwear PGA Tour Citigroup Global financial‑services brand Mid‑PGA Tour peak and is extended into LIV Golf Original Penguin On‑course clothing line Early 2020s Greyson Clothiers Team apparel via Ripper GC 2023 Easypost Logistics 2023–2024 LIV sponsorship cycle Baker Tilly Professional‑services firm 2023 AirAsia Regional airline Post-LIV deal

Forbes estimated his 2024 off‑field earnings at about $4-8 million annually.

Cameron Smith’s investments and business ventures

Beyond prize money and endorsements, Smith has also built an investment portfolio.

To begin with, he reportedly holds 25% equity in Ripper GC as the team’s captain. While there is no official valuation of a LIV Golf team yet, conservative amounts put team values in the $50-100 million range. This implies that he has around $15-25 million in illiquid equity tied to his team.

In 2025, Cameron Smith co‑founded Kindling Snacks. It is a protein‑enhanced pretzel brand. He co-founded the brand with former Kodiak Cakes executives. The company’s product secured placement in Costco and Bass Pro Shops by mid‑2025.

Cameron Smith’s house and cars

The 32-year-old owns a house in Jacksonville, Florida. He bought it at a valuation of $2.4 million in 2020. The waterfront property serves as his primary U.S. base with deep‑water access for fishing and boating. Many professional golfers and other athletes have a property in Florida because of the state’s flexible tax laws.

Apart from that, he also bought a penthouse in Brisbane in late 2024. The property is located in Brisbane’s New Farm precinct and has a reported value of $10 million. Earlier, he had bought a sub-penthouse in the same building for $4.85 million in February 2023. However, he later sold it for $6.6 million, pocketing about $1.75 million in profit.

Cameron Smith does not have a noteworthy car collection. The Australian professional is more inclined towards fishing gear and boats.

Beyond his golf earnings, Cameron Smith has steadily expanded his wealth through endorsements, investments, and real-estate ventures. All of these continue to strengthen his financial portfolio. The Australian has transformed himself into one of the wealthiest and most marketable golfers in the sport.