Cam Smith Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings, Endorsements & More About LIV Golf Pro

When Cameron Smith signed with LIV Golf in August 2022, he didn’t just leave the PGA Tour—he fundamentally rewrote his financial trajectory with a reported nine-figure contract.

The Australian’s net worth now sits at approximately $55 million as of late 2025, built primarily on his LIV deal valued between $100-140 million. Smith has earned over $44 million in LIV prize money alone since joining, adding to his $26-28 million PGA Tour career haul.

His 2024 earnings hit $47 million—$43 million in winnings, $4 million in endorsements—ranking him 17th among the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2023, per Forbes.

