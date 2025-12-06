brand-logo
Cam Smith Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings, Endorsements & More About LIV Golf Pro

ByAbhijit Raj

Dec 5, 2025 | 11:31 PM EST

Cam Smith Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings, Endorsements & More About LIV Golf Pro

Abhijit Raj

Dec 5, 2025

USA Today via Reuters

USA Today via Reuters

When Cameron Smith signed with LIV Golf in August 2022, he didn’t just leave the PGA Tour—he fundamentally rewrote his financial trajectory with a reported nine-figure contract.

The Australian’s net worth now sits at approximately $55 million as of late 2025, built primarily on his LIV deal valued between $100-140 million. Smith has earned over $44 million in LIV prize money alone since joining, adding to his $26-28 million PGA Tour career haul.

His 2024 earnings hit $47 million—$43 million in winnings, $4 million in endorsements—ranking him 17th among the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2023, per Forbes.

