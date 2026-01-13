brand-logo
Cameron Smith’s Risky Choice Sends a Message About LIV Golf’s Future

ByMd Saife Fida

Jan 13, 2026 | 6:28 PM EST

Golf’s biggest fight just took a huge turn that nobody saw coming this year. The PGA Tour finally opened its heavy doors for Brooks Koepka. Koepka paid the fine and will start playing on the PGA Tour at Torrey Pines at the end of January 2026. Now the clock is ticking loudly for other big names like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith. As per the current Returning Member Programme, they are also allowed to opt in to their contract before a February 2nd deadline. It created massive pressure on the already struggling LIV Golf. However, the first big answer came from Cameron Smith.

The LIV league still has a bright future because Cameron Smith chose to stay loyal. The Aussie star confirmed he will play for Ripper GC for many years in the years to come. “To be honest, you know, I decided to come out here and spend more time at home, and I’m not giving that away. So, I’ll be on LIV for the years to come,” Smith said.

This is a developing story..

