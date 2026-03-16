Cameron Young Opens Up About Unconventional Augusta National Goal After 2nd PGA Tour Win

Cameron Young just banked $4.5 million at the Pete Dye masterpiece. With that, he climbed to second in the FedExCup standings and won for the second time on Tour. Yet, when the conversation shifted to Augusta, he wasn’t talking about winning. He was talking about something far quieter.

“My goal is to be prepared to be playing late on Sunday at Augusta,” Cameron Young told the media. “It’s not necessarily to win; it’s not to do any certain number of things; it’s to be ready and comfortable when that moment comes.”

That mindset makes more sense when you look at his Augusta record.

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Young has never won the Masters, but his finishes tell a story of someone steadily learning the course. He finished T7 in 2023 and T9 in 2024, two top-10 results that show he belongs in contention. His goal, then, is not blind ambition. It is calculated patience, building toward a Sunday when he is mentally and physically ready to compete, not just present.

Imago ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 08: Cameron Young of United States of America hits a drive at the 11th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 08 PGA, Golf Herren Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon5732603080504

In fact, Hideki Matsuyama’s 2021 Masters win is the clearest proof of what Young means.

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The 34-year-old arrived at Augusta admitting he had little or no expectations, having gone winless on Tour since 2017. Yet he shot 69-71-65-73; a third-round 65 gave him a four-shot lead, and he held his nerve on Sunday to win by one stroke and become Japan’s first major champion.

THE PLAYERS Championship, where Young just proved himself, is no soft tune-up for Augusta. Young described TPC Sawgrass as absolutely exhausting, stating that every shot throughout the day can lead to trouble. He noted that the course had given him trouble in previous years, so winning on Sunday was a big deal. Augusta demands that kind of proven experience.

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The Masters, set for April 9-12, is widely considered the sport’s most mentally demanding major, as it punishes impatience and rewards players who stay composed across four days. Winning there requires not just ball striking but also the ability to manage nerves on holes like Amen Corner when everything is on the line.

While Cameron Young’s Augusta goal is about holding his nerve until Sunday, at Sawgrass, he showed what truly drives him.

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Cameron Young’s real motivation behind THE PLAYERS win

In the presser, when asked about how he is feeling about the win, he just gave credit to the force behind him, his wife.

Imago PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MARCH 13: PGA, Golf Herren golfer Cameron Young with his wife Kelsey Dalition and their daughter sitting on the clubhouse lawn after finishing his second round of The Players Championship on March 13, 2026, at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 13 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26031362

“None of this is possible without my wife, Kelsey, and my family,” the 28-year-old said.

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That credit meant something because of what happened a year earlier. When Young won his first PGA Tour title at the 2025 Wyndham Championship, his family wasn’t there. They missed one of the few weeks all season, celebrating from 2,500 miles away.

This time at Sawgrass, it was different. His two boys ran onto the green, his wife sat with their daughter, and the moment he had waited for finally arrived.

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“I’ve dreamed of having that moment with them for a long time,” the golfer said.

The same patience he applies to Augusta, staying composed, waiting for the right moment, was visible here too. He didn’t chase the celebration. He let it come to him, just as he plans to on Sunday at Augusta National.

So, the parallel is clear. Whether it is a major contention window or a family moment, Young’s approach remains the same: be ready, stay composed, and trust that the moment will arrive.