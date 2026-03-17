Cameron Young Proves PGA Tour Made a Bad Mistake by Canceling 66-Year-Old Tradition

The PGA Tour is facing a massive wave of criticism after pulling up the very ladder that created its newest champion. While the leadership moves to protect its elite stars by shrinking field sizes, Cameron Young is serving as the ultimate reminder that the greatest success stories often begin at a Monday Qualifier.

Just after Cam Young won the 52nd edition of the PLAYERS Championship, a special post from Monday Q Info went viral. It read, “Reminder that a Monday Q changed Cam Young’s life. Had no status, on Monday Q’d into a KFT event in Nebraska, finished 11th, got him into the next event, finished 14th that week, earned another start, finished 6th, earned another week, finished 2nd, earned membership, and has never looked back. Now a Players Champion. It all started at a Monday Q in Nebraska”.

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This post got instant support from Amanda Balionis of CBS Sports and PGA Tour pro Will Zalatoris. They both liked the post, while Balionis even reshared the post in her Instagram story. PGA Tour’s new growth model has affected everything, including cutting 25 full cards, tightening field sizes, and shrinking Korn Ferry access this winter. But none of them were more brutal than what the Monday Qualifiers faced.

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For events with 120 players, including the Sony Open, WM Phoenix Open, and the Players Championship itself, Monday Qualifiers have been eliminated entirely. For mid-sized fields, the number of qualifying spots has been halved from four to two. And across the season, these changes have stripped away 17 Monday Qualifying spots, effectively removing the ladder for ‘status-less’ players.

Cameron Young is the perfect example of how it can affect the Tour. In 2020, he had no status and was just trying to find work. He successfully qualified in Nebraska and finished 11th to earn another big start. After three more outstanding finishes, he secured temporary membership on the junior tour. He never looked back and eventually won the Rookie of the Year award in 2022. Without that one Monday in Nebraska, he might not be a champion of the 52nd edition of the PLAYERS Championship.

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And Young is merely the latest in a long line of stars who used these decades-old pathways to enter the Tour. The list includes names like the 2019 Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners, Patrick Reed, Arjun Atwal, and even Will Zalatoris himself.

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As soon as the Monday Q Info post went viral, both fans and players began to express their disapproval of the PGA Tour’s leadership.

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Fans speak out against the new PGA Tour rules

“The most pure form of competition there is,” one fan said.

Fans saw Monday Qualifying as the last bastion of true meritocracy. Unlike the ‘Signature Events’ that invite only the elite, the Monday Q is the only place where a player’s pedigree and bank account mean nothing. In 2020, Young was just a mini-tour pro with a set of clubs and an entry fee.

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But recently, to make room for the limited-field, high-purse ‘Signature Events’ and to ensure faster ‘pace of play’ for television, the Tour sacrificed these events. So one fan noted, “It’s a shame the PGA tour has cut 12 Mondays because of signature events.”

And another repeated the same, just with more explanation: “And soon will lower the fields from 150+ to only 120. The elite will protect themselves, and the PGA will soon become less about great young success stories. Hundreds of kids worthy of a chance to play will see their dreams shattered because of players who think they are above making cuts or playing too late into the evening. You can blame this directly on LIV.”

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Yes, the Tour’s ongoing battle with LIV Golf heavily influences its decision-making. Actually, this all-restructuring process, which reduced open access to tournament fields, has started to solidify the PGA Tour’s ecosystem and create signature events for top players. So all credits directly or indirectly go to the PIF-backed circuit. But still, one can’t ignore the consequences, as one fan added, “Yes, but there is at least a chance. Removing it hurts the game. But even more so is reducing the fields from 150+ to only 120.”

One fan even added, “Thank you for sharing these. Golf is so awesome!” while another added, “And that is the great beauty of this game.”

This feeling was real, but it would be more correct if it were written, ‘Golf used to be so awesome!’ as the beauty shifted in late 2024 when the policy board moved to prioritize Signature Events over the Monday Qualifying. As one fan quipped, “What’s the time stamp on that?”

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That inscription isn’t just a request for a date. It’s a cynical observation that Young’s story belongs to a bygone era. Pros like Padraig Harrington have echoed this, calling the reduction of Monday Qualifiers one of the strangest decisions in the history of the entertainment business. Lucas Glover also calls out the shallow and financial outlook of the PGA Tour time and time.

In the end, one fan added, “Long live Mondays! 👏,” for such amazing memories.