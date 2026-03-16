Cameron Young Says Quite Part Out Loud About Playing TPC Sawgrass: ‘Absolutely Exhausting’

TPC Sawgrass has always sparked strong opinions. Since the Stadium Course opened in 1982, top players have talked about how much it takes out of them—not just in strokes, but in willpower and patience. Now, Cameron Young joins that group. After winning the 2026 Players Championship at 13-under 275, his words echoed what so many before him have said about this course.

“It’s absolutely exhausting,” Young said in his post-victory press conference. “This place has had my number the last few years. I’ve never really had a good finish here. And yeah, it is incredibly taxing. Every shot all day long you can get yourself into trouble. There’s no easy ones. There’s no givens. And you’re going to make mistakes. So it’s a great test of will, a test of patience and obviously a test of hitting some good shots.”

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Young’s record at Sawgrass speaks for itself. He missed the cut in 2022, then finished T51, T54, and T61 in the next three years. For four years, the course took what it wanted from him. This week, for the first time, he gave it less than it demanded.

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Sawgrass does not drain players on any single hole. It is the accumulation that wears them down. Pete Dye built the Stadium Course to make holes 16, 17, and 18 the toughest stretch, but the pressure starts from the first shot. Narrow fairways, severe bunkers, and punishing greens add up, punishing both small mistakes and reckless play.

As the tournament’s toughest holes have shown, Dye’s design makes every hole a challenge, not just the famous finishing stretch. Young’s birdie on the island-green 17th, sinking a 9.5-foot putt after going for the tough back-right pin, was the key moment of the week. To get there with the focus to pull it off, he had to make it through 71 holes of exactly what this course is known for.

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The final holes at Sawgrass always test players one last time. On 18, Young stood on the tee tied for the lead at 13-under, remembering the water he found there the day before. He hit a 375-yard drive, the longest on that hole since 2004, leaving just 98 yards. Matt Fitzpatrick found trouble and made a bogey. Young made par and claimed the $4.5 million winner’s check.

Young’s reaction after four rounds at Sawgrass fits into a long history. Every champion here has faced the same test since the first players set foot on Pete Dye’s course.

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Cameron Young’s verdict on TPC Sawgrass echoes four decades of player frustration

The Players Championship has been disrupted by the course and its surroundings throughout its history, with weather suspensions and leaderboard chaos accompanying almost every edition. This week was no different, as the PGA Tour cut the field to 123 players specifically to manage the scheduling demands of TPC Sawgrass after Round 1 was suspended due to darkness following heavy rain.

The first Players Championship at the Stadium Course in 1982 drew immediate criticism from players. Ben Crenshaw called it ‘Star Wars golf designed by Darth Vader.’ Jack Nicklaus said he had never been good at stopping a 5-iron on the hood of a car. J.C. Snead described it as ’90 percent horse manure and 10 percent luck.’ Pete Dye returned the next year to soften the greens and change some bunkers, but the overall view did not change.

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Decades later, the criticism remained. In 2018, Nick Faldo watched players finish their rounds and gave an assessment that echoed what Cameron Young would say years later.

“Watching all of the faces come in, it is a mental battle. They are that dazed, that done after a day’s work here at the TPC. It is a brutal test.”

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Tiger Woods pointed out that Dye designed the course to intimidate players, creating awkward shots with no easy solution. Jason Day was just as direct after one of his rounds.

“This was the toughest day I’ve ever had to play in my life.”

Sergio Garcia, after six-putting a hole, said the greens were the fastest he had ever played. Cameron Young, now the 2026 Players Champion, faced the same test. He won, but his verdict matched what top players have said for over forty years.