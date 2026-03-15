Cameron Young Shows True Character as His Behavior With His Family Right After $4M PGA Tour Win Goes Viral

Cameron Young claimed the 2026 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, finishing at 13-under after a final-round 68. He edged out Matt Fitzpatrick by one shot. The turning point came at the 17th, where Young birdied to pull even, and Fitzpatrick’s bogey on 18 settled it.

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“None of this is possible without my wife, Kelsey, and my family,” Young said. “She works incredibly hard on all of our behalf. She holds up that part of it at home and does it all on my behalf, so I can go do my job and chase my dreams.”

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This was Young’s second PGA Tour win, after his first at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. Before that, he had finished runner-up seven times. Now, he has finally broken through again.

However, the moment that caught the most attention online was not Young’s 375-yard drive on 18 or his important birdie putt on 17. Instead, it was what he said on the green with his wife Kelsey and their three children, Henry, John, and Vivienne, standing next to him.

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