Cameron Young WITB April 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Augusta National Explored

Cameron Young hit a 375-yard drive on the 18th at TPC Sawgrass, the longest ever recorded on that hole in the ShotLink era. Now, over 54 holes at Augusta, he has followed up with rounds of 73, 67, and 65. The moving day round erased a six-shot deficit to Rory McIlroy. His mental coach, Dr. Brett McCabe, called the PLAYERS Championship a master class in staying present, a quality Young has shown again at Augusta. So, yeah, he didn’t show up at the 90th Masters, just hoping his gear would work. He brought a bag that had already proven itself at TPC Sawgrass, then fine-tuned everything just for Augusta.

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Cameron Young’s long game at the 2026 Masters: Driver, fairway wood, and 7-Wood

Young switched from a Titleist GT2 to the GT3 driver the week of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The win came the following week. That is not a coincidence. The GT3 is set at 11 degrees with a D1 SureFit and a Diamana PD 60 TX shaft. The added loft is a deliberate choice for Augusta, where carry and stopping power are more important than roll on the fairways.

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“My thought process over that ball is, one, making sure that I’m committed to my line, and two, the overarching thought is ‘I’m going to hit the best shot of my life right here.’ I don’t know if I can think of one that’s better.”

Young uses a Titleist GT1 Tour fairway wood (14.5°, A1 SureFit, Diamana PD 80 TX), chosen after off-season testing for its low center of gravity and low spin. The adjustable weight system allows him to shape shots as needed. For Augusta, he swapped the GT1 hybrid for a GTS3 7-wood (21°, Tensei 1K Blue 90 TX), prioritizing a higher launch and steeper landing for better control on long approaches to the par-5s.

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Cameron Young’s irons at the 2026 Masters: T200, T100, and Custom 631.CY Prototype explored

Young’s approach to his equipment began with a direct question to Titleist engineers: What could his irons do differently?

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In his bag, Young uses a Titleist T200 4-iron and a T100 5-iron, both fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts. For his 6-iron through 9-iron, he relies on a custom 631.CY MB prototype from Titleist. This blade, based on the 620 MB chassis, features a pre-worn leading edge and a slightly wider sole. These changes are designed to limit digging and help the ball launch higher.

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Imago (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

“It started just as basically a question. It was, ‘Hey, if your irons could do anything different, what would they do?’ I said, ‘help me not dig quite as quickly into the ground at impact, and if anything, launch a little higher.'”

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Six months later, Titleist delivered the finished set. Young described the moment he received them:

“I hit about three shots. They said, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘That seems great.’ Didn’t hear from them for about six more months. And then they handed me a 6-iron, and I said, ‘That feels great.’ And then all of a sudden, bang, I had my own set, and I wouldn’t change anything about them.”

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Cameron Young’s short game at the 2026 Masters: Wedges, putter, and ball explored

Young adjusted his wedge setup for 2026, moving to Titleist Vokey SM11s at 48.10F, 52.12F, and 56.14F with Dynamic Gold X7 shafts. He also switched to a WedgeWorks 60K* on a Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100. The decision to move from a 62° T-grind to a 60° K* grind was made with Augusta in mind, as outlined by Titleist tour representative Aaron Dill.

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“The beauty about the K* is we’ve got the width for the bunkers; we’ve got the polishing on the bottom that helps with those greenside shots when you have to open up the face.”

Young now uses a Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype with a SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0 grip. The switch to the 9.5R improved his center-face contact, a change he has acknowledged.

“I just felt like the middle of the face was more apparent to me. I feel like I’ve putted better and better as my mechanics keep improving.”

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Young is currently sixth on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting. He plays a Titleist Pro V1x Prototype CPO, selected for its high flight, high spin, and reliable launch window.

“Just immediately, the window it came out of was really nice. I really liked that the top of the flight looked like it just came back down.”

After 54 holes at Augusta, Young’s setup has delivered eight birdies in one round, a share of the lead, and a spot in the final group on Sunday. Equipment alone does not win majors, but the wrong setup can end a campaign before it begins.