Cameron Young’s Father Gives Away PGA Tour Pro’s Strategy to Win the Masters

The final round of the Masters Tournament is not about talent alone. It tests composure, routine, and the ability to stay grounded when the pressure at Augusta is deafening. As a PGA coach, Cameron Young’s father, David Young, understands this very well. Thus, he has hinted at a final round strategy built exactly around that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Although we all accept that today is not just another tournament round, the best way to attack it is to keep our routine pretty normal,” Cameron Young’s father said when asked about their mindset heading into the final round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Young enters the final round of the 2026 Masters tied for the lead with the defending champion Rory McIlroy at 11-under par. This was a result of a stunning third-round 65, matching that of Scottie Scheffler. He started the week slowly but ignited his contention with steady play in rounds two and three.

After the first two rounds of 73 and 67, he was 4-under 140. On the other hand, the Northern Irishman, who was leading the scoreboard midway, was at 12-under par. Young was at an 8-shot deficit entering Saturday. However, McIlroy derailing slightly in the back nine allowed Young to get into contention- thanks to his 7-under 65 round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Choose your winner for the Masters on novig Use the code “Essentially” to get $50 on a spend of just $5 Get $50 Now

McIlroy finished the front nine at par. Then he hit a birdie on the 10th before ending with a double bogey on the 11th after he hit the ball in the water. He followed that with a bogey on the 12th. However, he recovered well with consecutive birdies on holes 14 and 15 before hitting another bogey on the 17th to finish 1-over 73 at the end of the round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Young steadily climbed the leaderboard. He hit 8 birdies and a bogey. The bogey came on hole 15, while the birdies came on holes 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 13, 14, and 16. The American professional’s bogey came when he hit the ball into the water on the 15th. He was facing a wedge shot over the pond. With not enough power, the ball spun off the green into the water.

As he moves into the final round with a chance to win his first Green Jacket, it is normal to feel the pressure and be a little nervous. However, as his father said, they aim to follow their normal routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 08: Cameron Young of United States of America hits a drive at the 11th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 08 PGA, Golf Herren Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon5732603080504

David Young is a PGA of America Master Professional and head pro at Sleepy Hollow Country Club. He himself has coached Cameron Young since his childhood. The father-son duo shares a seamless dynamic. This aligns with Cameron Young’s pre-Masters goal of staying present, avoiding frustration, and treating Augusta National as “just another week” despite its history.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Masters Week, before the official competition began, Young was asked about the preparation and pressure of playing at Augusta National.

“If anything, it’s where I feel like I want to be within the game of golf and where I feel like I can be,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old is coming off a victory at the Players Championship 2026. However, Matt Fitzpatrick was following him closely the entire day. They both finished their rounds with the same 4-under 68, and the 2x PGA Tour winner defeated Fitzpatrick by just one shot. Thus, he has already witnessed and overcome pressure.

He even said that he aims to play the final round at Augusta National after his win at the Players Championship. He didn’t aim to win or do anything specific. All he wanted was to be comfortable playing at the Masters 2026 and not let the pressure get to him.

So he is not that nervous at the 2026 Masters now. And he credits the Ryder Cup for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Young on the pressure at the Masters

Ahead of the 2026 Masters, Young was asked about the preparation for the first major of the season. In response, the 2x PGA Tour winner said the Ryder Cup was a big step in his preparation.

“There’s no real greater pressure or sense of gravity of a situation than you get at a Ryder Cup,” Young said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged that someone could be nervous on Sunday at a major coming down the back nine. However, at the biennial event, the pressure is there right from the first tee shot. Thus, he felt it was good preparation for him. It helped him deal with the pressure right off the bat.

Cameron Young debuted at the Ryder Cup in the 2025 edition. He secured 3 of the 13 points for the American team. In fact, he was one of the professionals in the American team to secure the most points.

He already proved he could play under pressure at the 2026 Players Championship. Although not a major, it is the PGA Tour’s flagship event. In fact, it has a field strength that is equivalent to that of any major. And many even debate for it to be the 5th major in men’s golf. If Cameron Young could manage his nerves there, he can very well do the same at the 2026 Masters, too.

As Cameron Young leans on the lessons learned from high-pressure stages like the Ryder Cup, his ability to stay composed on Sunday at Augusta will be put to the ultimate test. His father also believes that not getting nervous and following the same routine is what he should aim for.