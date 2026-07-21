Cameron Young’s Open Championship Heartbreak Takes Poignant Turn After Unexpected Ryan Fox Moment on the Plane

It was a rollercoaster week for Cameron Young after he came agonizingly close to winning the 2026 British Open. Needing just a birdie on the 18th hole, Ryan Fox delivered under pressure while the American again suffered grief. However, the narrow defeat has now turned into deeper heartbreak for the American, as his misery doubled on the way home. During an early flight on Monday after the Open, Matt Hahn, a freelance golf photographer, caught a few snippets of Ryan Fox carrying the Claret Jug. He shared the experience on his Instagram after boarding his flight from Manchester to London behind Fox.

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“A cool experience this AM -boarded my flight from Manchester to London behind Ryan Fox, who had both the real and replica Claret Jug cases in tow. Listened to him standing on the jet bridge telling another passenger ‘the last 6 holes were the best golf I’ve ever played in my life – didn’t miss a shot. Couldn’t feel my hands on the last,” Hahn added.

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While watching Fox board the plane with the famous trophy, Hahn witnessed another interesting moment. “He got on the plane and had to work hard to get both Claret Jug cases to fit in the overhead (they had to go in sideways) but eventually made it work. Watched this all happen and then realized he was sitting directly behind Cam Young on the flight. What are the chances,” Hahn added.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Kiwi Golfers Have Won a Major? 3 4 5 1 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Imago SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND 20260719 Ryan Fox, New Zeeland, jublar han efter att ha sänkt segerputten för birdie pa det artonde halet och vinner The Open Championship pa Royal Birkdale Golf Club. SOUTHPORT ENGLAND x1019x *** SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND 20260719 Ryan Fox of New Zealand celebrates after sinking the winning birdie putt on the 18th hole to win The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND x1019x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxDENxNORxSWExFIN Copyright: xChristerxHöglund/TTx BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

The story carried a different emotion for the 29-year-old American, who suffered heartbreak after losing the Open by one stroke. It was the second time in the American’s career that he finished as the runner-up at the Open Championship. The former Korn Ferry Tour winner had also ended as the runner-up at the 2022 Open Championship. Despite several close calls, he is still searching for his first major championship victory. The stakes of this specific loss are heavy because he did not simply get beaten; he actively chose an ultra-aggressive strategy on Royal Birkdale’s 72nd hole that backfired. Additionally, victory would have yielded a triple-crown season following his wins at the 2026 Players Championship in March and the Cadillac Championship in May. The loss meant that Young missed out on a lifetime invite to The Open and 5-year exemptions to the other three majors. It also doesn’t help dispel the narrative of Young being golf’s “nearly man.”

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The US golfer finished tied for fourth at the US Open in 2025 and recorded tied-for-third finishes at the 2022 PGA Championship, as well as the 2026 Masters. And now, as the unique flight story has caught the attention of fans at Manchester, the winner from New Zealand has also shared his thoughts after winning the championship.

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Ryan Fox shares his thoughts after winning the Claret Jug

The 39-year-old entered Royal Birkdale Golf Club with limited major championship success. Despite never finishing better than T16 in a major before this week, Fox produced a remarkable performance and claimed the Claret Jug. The New Zealander’s victory also saw him equal the record for the lowest score ever recorded in a men’s major championship round.

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“I hit two shots exactly how I wanted to hit them. I didn’t feel anything for the putt; everything was shaking that much. I was just happy to hit it somewhat near the hole, and to see it go in was incredible,” Fox said after winning the Claret Jug.

“To cap it off with a putt — everyone practices on the green, I guess, you’ve got a putt to win a major championship, to win The Open. It’s not like that in real life. It’s not a very comfortable feeling. It’s certainly very enjoyable when you see it go in,” he later added.

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The Open Championship winner had earlier matched the lowest round ever in a major championship with a stunning 62 on Saturday. Even on Sunday, Fox created his winning opportunity with three birdies across a 4-hole stretch on the back 9 before finishing with a 2-under 68. His 10-under total of 270 placed him one stroke ahead of the American.

And after the championship, the unexpected flight situation involving Fox and Young created another talking point among fans. Now, the supporters of the American are waiting to see when Young finally gets his long-awaited victory.