Cameron Young’s Secret LIV Golf Agreement From Years Ago Revealed in New Bankruptcy Filing

Cameron Young was just one shot away from winning the 2022 Open Championship at St Andrews. Cameron Smith took home the Claret Jug, but Young’s runner-up finish had put him in the spotlight. Soon after, LIV Golf came calling. A letter agreement dated July 24, 2022, has now surfaced in the league’s bankruptcy filing, revealing just how far the conversation may have gone.

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Tee Times flagged the entry on X. It sits in a schedule of contracts in LIV Golf Ltd.’s Chapter 11 case: “Cameron Young LIV Golf Letter Agreement Dated July 24, 2022,” marked “rejected as of September 8, 2026.” That is the date LIV filed for bankruptcy in New Jersey. In Chapter 11, rejecting a contract lets a debtor walk away from it.

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The filing does not reveal what the agreement contained, how much LIV may have offered Young, or whether he signed it. GolfMagic reported that Young had agreed to the deal, but the outlet noted that the court document does not confirm his signature. Golf Digest also reported that the filings showed Young had signed an intent to play for LIV, although the document itself does not establish this. The story is not entirely new, either. Golf.com reported in September that Young’s name appeared in LIV’s bankruptcy filings alongside a letter agreement dated July 24, 2022. The latest filing has brought the agreement back into the spotlight.

The golf world already knew Young had been courted. After the 2022 Tour Championship, he said he was “very interested” in LIV and confirmed he’d received a significant offer. Then he made his call:

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“Frankly, I have decided to stay.”

He explained what tipped it: “With some of those changes coming, that’s what really helped me decide to stay and pursue those goals that I have for myself, like making the Presidents Cup team or Ryder Cup team and winning a major, when all of that is just uncertain if you go.”

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The “changes” were PGA Tour reforms that followed a players-only meeting led by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. So the filing doesn’t reveal a secret decision. It adds a paper trail to a story Young told himself in 2022, and it suggests how close the talks may have been.

Young has since played in the 2022 Presidents Cup and the 2025 Ryder Cup. He went 3-1-0 at Bethpage Black. However, he is still chasing his first major title. He won his first PGA Tour event at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. In 2026, he added two more big wins, taking the titles at THE PLAYERS Championship and the Cadillac Championship. At Doral, he beat Scottie Scheffler by six shots. Young has also finished second at The Open twice, in 2022 and 2026.

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GolfMagic estimates that Young has earned around $33.3 million in official PGA Tour prize money since the start of 2023. After his strong 2022 season, GolfMagic also noted that signing Young would have been a major gain for LIV Golf.

The filing comes at a difficult time for LIV. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund stopped funding the league, and several players are now listed as creditors, including Jon Rahm, who is owed around $7.5 million in unpaid payments. LIV hopes to return in 2027 with players holding a majority stake in the league.

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For fans, Young’s name in the filing shows how strongly LIV pursued young American talent in 2022. It also raises the question of how different professional golf might look if he had joined. However, that is an interpretation of the situation, not a claim made in the filing.

The biggest question is still what the agreement actually contained. Until more details become public, Young’s 2022 comments and the PGA Tour’s changes at the time remain the clearest explanations for why he chose to stay.