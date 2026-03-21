‘Can Be Tough’: PGA Tour Pro Opens Up About Honest Struggles of Tour Life at Valspar Championship

Four days ago, Joel Dahmen’s fate at Copperhead was uncertain. Then, one phone call later, he was there and doing well. Now, after utilizing his last-minute opportunity, Dahmen is clearly laying out what it means to be a PGA Tour pro.

“It can be tough driving across the state on Sunday, getting into a new place, unpacking, getting everything set up, and even handling groceries. Thankfully, my wife takes care of most of that,” he said. “I had a 9:30 tee time about an hour away, and without another car, Uber was my only option. It’s a big contrast from steak and wine in the players’ clubhouse to driving to Brooksville on a Monday.”

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Dahmen drove across Florida on a Sunday and checked into a new place. Then he shot a 3-over 75 at the Valspar Championship Monday qualifier to finish nine shots outside of a spot in the field. He wasn’t in the field until Max Greyserman had pulled out. When he saw the PGA Tour’s 904 area code light up his phone, he knew what the call was for.

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He then packed up again mid-week and moved closer to Innisbrook because he was now in the field. His wife, Lona, whom he married in 2018, handles most of the logistics while he manages his game, and he is grateful.

Pros move from one city or state to another every week, and at times, without family. This makes it really hard for them to have a normal life, and fans often fail to see that. Despite the trouble of being uncertain and traveling last minute, Dahmen must have been grateful.

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After finishing outside the top 100 in 2025, he lost full status and entered 2026 as a conditional member, meaning he can go weeks without knowing which events he will even get into. His 2026 so far has been a mix. He finished sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open and ninth at the Cognizant Classic. He missed cuts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (+3) and THE PLAYERS Championship (+6). These finishes knocked him down the priority list and cost him a direct entry into Valspar.

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For golfers on conditional status, the uncertainty of an unknown schedule, managing family on the road, and grinding through qualifiers week to week is a weight that usually goes unmeasured on a scorecard, but it is the game that humbles them.

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“If I didn’t get in, we were going to head to the beach with the family, which would’ve been great, but I’d much rather be here with a weekend tee time,” he said.

That grind showed up in his game this week. Dahmen opened with a 1-over 72 in Round 1, and in Round 2, he started on the back nine and made 10 straight pars. He then bogeyed the par-4 2 to fall to 2-over for the tournament. He responded with back-to-back birdies on the 4th and 7th. He eventually moved to 1-under overall for the day. He finished par after 36 holes and made the cutline.

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Dahmen knows what a good weekend here can do. For him, this weekend is more than prize money, as he aims for full status in 2027. This weekend is a chance to move up the FedExCup leaderboard, as every cut counts. Meanwhile, Joel Dahmen ground his way to T49 after entering as a late alternate; the Copperhead Course made no exceptions for bigger names.

Valspar Championship’s PGA Tour course humbled the favorites

Defending champion Viktor Hovland shot 70-75 and missed the cut after four bogeys and a double bogey in Round 2 alone, showing how quickly this course turns on anyone who loses sharpness.

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Wyndham Clark fared no better, finishing 2-over and missing the cut. Clark arrived at Innisbrook having changed caddies just days before the event, parting ways with John Ellis after eight years together. The timing on a course this demanding proved costly, and the change clearly disrupted his rhythm across both rounds.

Ben Griffin, who won three PGA Tour events in 2025 and earned his Masters debut off the back of that form, shot rounds of 70 and 74 to exit early. A player hot enough to qualify for Augusta couldn’t survive a +1 cut line at Copperhead, which puts into context just how little margin the course gives even in-form players.

Joel Dahmen took an Uber, moved hotels mid-week, and entered as an alternate. Yet he made the cut while a defending champion, a major winner, and one of 2025’s most consistent players all packed their bags by Friday. At Copperhead, the leaderboard cares nothing about your credentials.