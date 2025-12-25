Can Brooks Koepka Play at 2026 Masters After LIV Golf Exit? Return Date, Eligibility & More Explored

Essentials Inside The Story Why did Koepka leave LIV?

Koepka’s thoughts

Will Koepka feature at the 2026 Augusta Masters

The rumors that Brooks Koepka would not play in the LIV Golf 2026 campaign turned out to be true. But while his LIV Golf exit talks ended, his next move became the topic of discussion in the golf world. Fans are now wondering whether the 5x major champion is still eligible for the 2026 Masters now that he has exited LIV and is not currently associated with any tour.

Why did Brooks Koepka decide to leave LIV Golf?

Brooks Koepka was in excellent form when he switched to LIV Golf. Although he won the 2023 PGA Championship while with LIV, things started to turn sour from there. In 2025, he had only 2 top-10 finishes in LIV events and missed the cut in three Majors.

However, his performance did not influence the 9x PGA Tour winner’s decision; rather, it was because of his family. Koepka’s contract with LIV runs through 2026. However, he reportedly walked off andfaces losses worth $100 million from LIV Golf winnings and contract amount. Only family could inspire such a bold move.

“Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home,” LIV’s CEO Scott O’Neil said.

While Brooks Koepka wished success for LIV, Scott O’Neil reciprocated similar feelings. O’Neil revealed that LIV and Brooks Koepka “amicably and mutually agreed” to part their ways.

Can Brooks Koepka play at the 2026 Augusta Masters after his LIV exit?

Brooks Koepka can still play the 2026 Augusta Masters because he is eligible through multiple major victories in the past. This includes three PGA Championships in 2018, 2019, and 2023, and two US Open wins in 2017 and 2018. His LIV exit does not affect this standing exemption.

The Masters Committee independently controls invitations via 19 exemption categories. These invitations are not affected by the PGA Tour or LIV affiliations. While a Masters winner gets a lifetime exemption, past champions of other Majors receive five-year exemptions. Since Brooks Koepka last won a Major in 2023, he is eligible to play the Masters through 2028.

Besides the Masters, Koepka’s exemptions for the U.S. Open and The Open Championship also extend through 2028. The PGA Championship exemption, on the other hand, is for life.

What Brooks Koepka said about leaving LIV Golf?

Brooks Koepka has not given any particular statement about leaving LIV Golf. However, his representatives shared an official statement from him.

“Family has always guided Brooks’s decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home,” his representatives said in a statement. “He is deeply grateful to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Scott O’Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates, and the fans.”

Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED 4th October 2025 The Old Course at St Andrews, Fife, Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Golf Championship, Round Three Brooks Koepka of USA grins as he walks down the first hole at the Old Course, St Andrews during the third round at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK DavidxYoung

Like Scott O’Neil, Brooks Koepka’s representatives also cited family as the primary reason behind his exit from LIV Golf. The decision aligns with family priorities. His wife, Jena Sims, had a miscarriage in October 2025. This adds emotional weight to his need for more home time.

He played for three years at LIV events. He was the captain of the Smash GC. However, it was time for him to be more with his family.

Will Brooks Koepka play the Augusta Masters 2026? Return date, eligibility, and more

Brooks Koepka will play the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. He holds a secure exemption until 2028 through multiple past major victories.

There’s a possibility that the 5x major winner plays a DP World Tour event, as he has done multiple times, even while playing on LIV. If he plans to make a comeback through the DP World Tour, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic could be a perfect opportunity for him. But if he does not play on the DP World Tour, he will return at the Augusta Masters 2026 because a return to the PGA Tour is not possible until August 2026.

The Masters runs from April 9 to April 12, 2026. The practice rounds will start on April 6, 2025, and Koepka’s team has indicated that majors remain central to his plans amid family priorities.

Brooks Koepka’s exit from LIV Golf does little to change his standing on the game’s biggest stages. His major exemptions keeps the door to Augusta open in 2026 and beyond.