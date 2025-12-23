Can Brooks Koepka Rejoin PGA Tour? Punishment Scenario After LIV Golf Exit Explored

When Brooks Koepka made the switch to Saudi-backed LIV Golf in 2022, he became part of a high-profile exodus that included Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau. Three years later, the five-time major winner has walked away from it. Now, questions linger about what’s next: is it the PGA Tour? It could be, as Koepka has not closed the door on a PGA Tour return.

Koepka hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll return to the PGA Tour, but he has emphasized that his long-term legacy in the game remains important to him. Reports indicate that he informed the PGA Tour of his resignation from LIV before the news became public. He would have to reapply for PGA Tour membership if he wanted to return, since his membership lapsed before the 2022–23 season. The Tour has a one-year ban against golfers who competed in unauthorized events without permission from the date of their last LIV event.

Brooks Koepka’s last LIV appearance was in Indianapolis from August 15-17, 2025. As per this and the ban rule, Koepka cannot reapply for membership before mid-August. The Tour hasn’t said which punishments or time frames will apply in Koepka’s case, so the issue is still unclear. However, the 5-time major winner might still play in the majors he is eligible for, despite not being a member anywhere.

LIV Golf, on the other hand, said that the split was mutual and that there was no sign of a contract issue. For now, Koepka’s future hinges less on punishment and more on how and when he decides to deal with golf’s fractured ecosystem.

(This is a developing story..)