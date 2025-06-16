‘Can’t Wait’: Lydia Ko Steps Up Yet Again as Fellow LPGA Star Struggles to Break Her Winless Streak

They’re more than just teammates. More than just fellow major winners. For Lydia Ko, teeing it up alongside this LPGA star means reuniting with a sister in arms—one she’s laughed with, leaned on, and lifted up through the highs and lows of professional golf. And next week, the two will take center stage again at the LPGA’s only official team event, bringing not just firepower but a deep-rooted bond that fans love to watch.

That “sister” is Danielle Kang—a six-time LPGA winner, 2017 major champion, and currently one of the tour’s most notable names searching for a breakthrough. Kang hasn’t won since January 2022, and the nearly three-year drought has tested her mentally and emotionally. She’s been open about the struggle, even asking fans earlier this year for privacy as she worked to “break 80” again. Just last month, she withdrew mid-tournament at the Black Desert Championship due to illness, despite a supportive visit from Ko, who had caddied for her at U.S. Open qualifying weeks earlier.

Now, Ko is stepping up again. “TEAM LK & DK teeing it up again next week @dowchampionship,” Kang posted to Instagram alongside throwback photos of their friendship, adding, “Come out come out! ❤️ #familygolfday.” Ko’s reply? “Can’t wait!!! ❤️” The two will compete together at the 2025 Dow Championship in Midland, Michigan—a fan-favorite event where teams alternate between foursomes and four-ball. Their chemistry, both personal and strategic, makes them instant contenders. But more than trophies, this is about trust, loyalty, and showing up when it counts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DK (@daniellekang)

And as Kang continues to chase that elusive next win, there may be no better partner to have by her side than Lydia Ko. And with the two longtime friends teaming up once again, all eyes now turn to what awaits them—and the rest of the field—at one of the most unique stops on the LPGA calendar.

What to expect at the 2025 Dow Championship?

Mark your calendars: from June 23–29, the LPGA’s standout team event returns to Midland Country Club in Michigan. This 72-hole showdown features 72 two-player teams—that’s 144 golfers—competing in an exciting mix of foursomes (alternate shot) on the odd-numbered days and four-ball (best ball) on the even-numbered days. It’s the only official team format on tour, offering a refreshing change from typical individual play. The purse is even more enticing this year: a record $3.3 million, up $300,000 from 2024, making it one of the richest non-major events on the LPGA slate. With roughly half a million dollars at stake per winning duo, players are fighting for both pride and prize.

Last year, Ruoning Yin and Atthaya Thitikul claimed the title, and they’re the team to beat, though the field is loaded with star power. Alongside defending champs Yin and Thitikul, top-ranked pairings include Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and Jin Young Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn and Jennifer Kupcho, Nasa Hataoka and Amy Yang, and fan-favorites Sarah Schmelzel and Celine Boutier. But one of the biggest storylines centers on Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang, who will bring not only world-class skill but also personal chemistry and deep friendship to the course. Their partnership adds an emotional layer to an already gripping competition.