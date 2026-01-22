Carlos Alcaraz Drops Unexpected Roger Federer Golf Admission: ‘It’s Unbelievable’

We all know Rafael Nadal loves golf, Novak Djokovic sometimes plays, and Carlos Alcaraz loves the game too. But what about the elegant Swiss Maestro Roger Federer? After beating Yannick Hanfmann 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets at the Australian Open on Rod Laver Arena, Alcaraz smiled and shared a surprise.

“I played, yeah, I was lucky to play with Roger,” he told Golf Digest, fumbling. “[Federer’s game is] as beautiful as the tennis. It’s unbelievable. Everything he does, he does in style, really beautifully. On the golf course, it’s a really beautiful swing,” Carlos shared.

We believe no one is unaware of Federer’s unparalleled artistry. 20 Grand Slams, 310 weeks at World No. 1, and incredible streaks like 65 grass-court wins are the proof of that legacy. But Roger has only played golf for two years, and he defeated Alcaraz now, who has been playing the game for five years since the year 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

This does not mean the two-time Wimbledon, French Open, and U.S. Open champ is bad at golf. He actually has a very impressive 14 handicap in the game now. The tennis star also played in the Open de España Pro-Am event with DP World Tour pro Shane Lowry. Irish star Shane Lowry even posted a photo of them together on Instagram, writing, “Always nice to meet and play with sporting greats. @carlitosalcarazz’s golf is definitely better than my tennis. 🍀🎾” Even Jon Rahm was left impressed by Alcaraz’s golf skills.

During the U.S. Open, he was seen pointing at Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia in attendance on several occasions. Former major champion Garcia is a big fan of Carlos and once played a fun round of golf together as a team, too. Carlos and his tennis coach, Juan Carlos Ferreira, beat Sergio and David Puig that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

But wait, the story of Federer’s golf love goes much deeper than one round.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Roger Federer admires golf.

Roger Federer retired from professional tennis back in 2022. He needed a good way to stay active and healthy. So he decided to take up golf as a new hobby and shared his big goal to reach a 12 handicap.

Talking to Adam Scott back in 2019, Federer revealed, “Golf was never part of my life. In the beginning, my parents only started playing golf much later in their lives, and I thought my mom had really improved super fast today, and my father has been struggling a little bit. ”

But with time, just like Nadal and Djokovic, Federer also leans towards golf. And in June 2024, he shared a few glimpses of his golfing moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trying to pick up a new hobby. Wish me luck. Any pointers?” Nelly Korda offered to be his personal golf coach at that time, and Carlos Alcaraz also replied by asking if there was anything Roger could not do.

Last year, Federer visited the Masters and shared photos praising the Masters and Rory McIlroy’s win. He captioned the visit with delight, then joked about squeezing in “an emergency nine” after the event. Those public appearances showed Federer’s golf interest moved from hobby clips to prestigious tournament outings.

Even during the 2025 Ryder Cup, Federer sent a supporting message to Team Europe with his old friend and rival, Rafael Nadal. Roger joked that he might join the team very soon. Rafa laughed and said it needs a few more years total.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming back to Alcaraz, he kept his focus after the lighthearted golf confession in Melbourne. He beat Yannick Hanfmann and moved into the Australian Open third round steadily. A win here in Melbourne next weekend would make Alcaraz a Grand Slam hero at just the age of 22, five years younger than Federer when he completed the same feat at the French Open back in 2009.