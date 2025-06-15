Carlos Ortiz WITB June 2025: LIV Golf Pro’s Golf Bag at U.S. Open Explored

Carlos Ortiz, the rising Mexican golf star, has been improving his craft with time. The golfer who did not make the cut at the 2016 and 2021 U.S. Open has made it into the final round among the top 5 for the 2025 season. The Mexican has been racking up steady wins over the years. In 2020, he became the first Mexican to win a PGA Tour event after 40 years of drought, and he also won the Vivint Houston Open. After switching to LIV Golf in 2024, he won the Houston event and the International Series Oman on the Asian Tour. He gave some consistent performances in 2025, with three top 10 finishes in LIV Golf tournaments. He stands at the 7th rank in the LIV Golf league with an exceptional GIR of 70.60%. He has a strong positive score of strokes gained per round of +1.45. Heading to the 2025 U.S. Open, Ortiz has come prepared with a well-equipped bag on his shoulders.

Ortiz tees off his game with the G430 LST available in 9° and 10.5° loft. The new CarbonFly wrap has lowered the center of gravity to increase ball speed and MOI. Moreover, it also gives out a desirable sound with every swing. The Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 65 TX shaft that comes with the club has a counterbalanced design that gives a mid-launch and low spin. The club is priced at $399.99.

For his fairway shots, he has chosen the G425 Max 3W and 5W. These clubs have a curved face made with thin, high-strength steel, which is specifically designed for high launch, consistent spin, and increased ball speed with increased forgiveness. The 3W comes with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 75 TX, which is slightly heavier than the 65 TX. The added weight provides more stability and control. The 5W comes with a Project X HZRDUS Black shaft, which gives low launch and low spin. These come for $249.98. He also has a G430 Max Fairway 7W in his bag. It’s designed to provide increased speed with more forgiveness and high launch to cover great distances. The Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 80 TX shaft gives the golfer a firm and stable feel. These come for $269.99.

He has a G430 Hybrid that comes with a Graphite Design DI Hybrid 95-x. Its design gives a high trajectory with maximum speed and distance. The DI Hybrid 95-x shaft gives enough clubhead speed to produce faster ball velocity and higher launch. The hybrid comes for $239.98. Ortiz is known for his precise iron play. Which is why he chose the Blueprint S irons that come in three different sizes. The 3 iron, 4 iron, and 5 iron. These irons are carefully designed to provide the user with a straight ball flight and consistent distance. The True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 is a shaft, offers low trajectory, low spin, and tour-caliber accuracy in a lighter-weight steel. The irons are the most expensive item in his bag, coming at a price of $1275.

However, his short game stands out among his league mates in the LIV Golf League. Let’s take a glimpse at it.

Carlos Ortiz Short Game Essentials

Carlos Ortiz has exceptional short game stats with an average scramble rate of 62.99%. He also has a putting average of 1.61 putts per hole. His high performance is thanks to his skills as well as his choice of equipment. His wedge collection includes Vokey Designs SM10 50°, 54°, and 60°with Dynamic Gold S400 shaft. These wedges are used for approach shots, chip and bunker shots, and for high-lofted flop and lob shots, respectively. The different centre of gravity in each wedge provides consistent control and flight based on the different purposes.

The Dynamic Gold S400 shaft, which is said to be stiff, is perfect for players with moderate and high swing speeds. They provide you with control and reliable trajectory control, coming at a price of $189.9.

For the finishing touch, he uses Odyssey Stroke Lab 2-Ball Ten. It has the iconic 2-ball alignment with high MOI, which gives stability and consistent roll. It is priced at $299.9. Well, do you think he will win his first major in 2025 with this equipment? Let us know in the comments below.