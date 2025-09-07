Carlota Ciganda Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

After an underwhelming performance in 2025, Carlota Ciganda is probably going to record her best finish of the season. Currently playing at the Aramco Houston Championship, she is tied in second place at 10-under-par. For Ciganda, this result will come at a significant time, considering she has been going through a dry spell for a while. Although she did secure a win in June this year, at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, it was her first LPGA victory since 2016! Needless to say, Ciganda would probably need a good conclusion. But with that, there will also be a good influx of money for her.

Carlota Ciganda turned professional in 2011 after attending Arizona State University. In her debut season on the Ladies European Tour (LET) in 2012, she won the Order of Merit, Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year awards. This filled her purse with $ 294,548! Ciganda was the first player since Laura Davis in 1985 to win the Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year in the same season.

Her biggest season in terms of LPGA Tour earnings was 2018, when she earned $1.2 million, by making 22 cuts from the 25 starts. She was able to secure 9 top-10 finishes that year. The most she earned was $182,538 by securing a second-place finish at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. With three career wins overall, the 35-year-old has accumulated massive earnings of $9.9 million. But how much has she earned in 2025? Let’s take a look.

Carlota Ciganda’s 2025 earnings

In the year 2025, Carlota Ciganda teed it up in 16 events, making the cut in 11, but her season was largely underwhelming by her standards. She managed only five top-10 finishes, though one of them was a standout victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, where she pocketed $450,000. Beyond that, the Spaniard showed flashes of form with a T3 finish at the Mizuh Americas Open worth $181,000, a T9 at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open for $45,995, another T9 at the Chevron Championship adding $145,789, and a T9 at the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards for $35,932.

As of now, she has earned a total of $961.8k in this season. But this number could rise this week at the Aramco Houston Championship. The event carries a $2 million purse, split between a $500,000 team competition and a $1.5 million prize for the individual title. Should Ciganda win outright, she would pocket $225,000. A tied-for-third finish, meanwhile, would see her share the $90,000 prize for solo third with other players in that position.

But like many other players on the LPGA and LET circuits, Carolta Ciganda’s earnings are not just limited to her career wins. She has also amassed a lot of wealth through brand endorsements.

Carlota Ciganda brand endorsements

Carlota Ciganda has built a strong reputation not only on the course but also as a marketable athlete, with several major sponsors backing her in 2025. Her portfolio includes global brands like Barbasol, Golf Saudi, which has engaged her as a global ambassador, Titleist, and Odyssey under Callaway Golf for her equipment. She also works closely with regional partners when competing at home, often appearing as an ambassador for Spanish events such as Andalucia and Oysho.

While her exact endorsement figures aren’t public, industry estimates suggest Ciganda earns mid-six figures annually from sponsorship alone, in the range of $400,000 to $600,000. For the top LPGA players, endorsements typically account for 30 to 50 percent of their total income. Ciganda is currently ranked at 30 on the Rolex Rankings.

Carlota Ciganda’s presence on tour, coupled with her strong Spanish identity and international appeal, has made her a valuable figure for sponsors looking to tap into both European and global golf audiences.