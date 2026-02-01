CBS Analyst Under Fire for Attempting to Copy Brooks Koepka’s Shot

Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour return made headlines everywhere. ESPN broadcast it live for the first time ever. Torrey Pines fans gave him a standing ovation. But by Saturday, viewers had enough. By Round 3, he sat 20 shots back, clearly struggling. So, when CBS devoted airtime to his flashy cart path shot, fans lost it completely.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

CBS reporter Johnson Wagner decided to bring something different to Saturday’s broadcast. He wanted to recreate Koepka’s spectacular 60-yard wedge shot from the concrete cart path on hole 12. The original shot produced sparks on impact, carrying 105 feet at a ball speed of 125 mph. However, his shot sailed left, missing the target entirely. Much like the shot, the decision to broadcast the attempt also missed the mark with viewers.

When CBS posted the clip on X, fans couldn’t hold back and immediately took a jab at the network for focusing on Brooks Koepka after his disappointing play.

ADVERTISEMENT

After making the cut, his Round 3 scorecard revealed frustration. Brooks Koepka shot 73, finishing 1-over for the tournament. At the par-3 11th, he three-putted for double bogey after missing a four-footer that rolled 10 feet past.

The stats were brutal. Among weekend players, Koepka ranked second-to-last in strokes gained/putting, losing 6.19 shots to the field. Saturday alone cost him 5 1/2 shots on the greens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It can’t get worse, right?” the 35-year-old said about his putting. “I think putting is probably last in the field, but never really putted well here.” The Floridian blamed unfamiliarity with Poa annua greens. “I’ve never felt comfortable on Poa. You just miss a few, and you’ve got zero confidence.”

He took ownership. “These greens are actually really, really good. It has nothing to do with the greens; it’s all me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Justin Rose is in first place at -21, which is a record for the tournament after 36 holes. Joel Dahmen is in second place, followed closely by Ryo Hisatsune and Si Woo Kim. Seamus Power from Ireland is also near the top. A few well-known players, like Xander Schauffele, did not make the cut.

While the Wagner segment provided a moment of entertainment, Koepka’s Round 3 scorecard revealed a day of frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans push back on Brooks Koepka-focused coverage

Viewer frustration centered on CBS prioritizing entertainment over competition. One fan wrote bluntly, “Your coverage is atrocious! Stop showing Koepka when he is nowhere near the lead!!! No one wants to see that!!” Networks favoring star power over leaderboard relevance sparked immediate backlash when stars aren’t contending.

Another viewer questioned the decision to dedicate airtime to struggling players. “Why are you giving Twitter fellatio to someone who is 16 shots out of the lead?” they asked. The math was damning: Justin Rose led at 17-under with Seamus Power four shots back at 13-under. Koepka sat at 3-under, 14 shots behind. Missing crucial shots from actual contenders to follow him defied logic.

CBS could barely provide a valid reason for the constant focus on Brooks, as he had no chance of catching up, as he was 20 shots behind the leader. “Enough of Brooks, he’s 20 off the lead!” came another complaint. Koepka made the weekend cut “on the number” at 3-under, barely surviving Friday. With dozens of players ahead competing for position, every second Brooks Koepka spent on the course meant missing genuine contention. Viewers recognized the misplaced priorities immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

One comment spoke for the silent majority at home. “Trust us, the majority of your viewers are NOT interested in seeing every one of his shots when he’s 20 shots out of the lead. Stop making the tournament about one player.” Justin Rose’s brilliant 62-65 start deserved coverage. Instead, networks chased nostalgia over competition, misjudging what audiences actually wanted.

The criticism focused on favoritism in broadcasting. One viewer said, “Brooks Koepka is 63rd, stop showing him. Nantz might love him, but this is pathetic.” Jim Nantz praised Koepka during the segment: “We’ve enjoyed watching you. He’s done it better than in competitions.” When announcers praise struggling players over top contenders, viewers notice the misplaced priorities.