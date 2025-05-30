CBS Reporter Reveals Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘Weird’ Behavior Weeks After He Lost at Quail Hollow

Some people may call Bryson DeChambeau “weird” or “awkward,” but the word that perhaps defines him the most is “hilarious.” Think about that one Sky Sports video after Bryson DeChambeau registered another disappointing close finish at a major, the PGA Championship. On his way to attend a Sky Sports interview, the Californian was muttering and fighting… himself. The Sky Sports commentator awkwardly said DeChambeau was “feeling like he was a little duffed up by the golf course.” The fans were in stitches, but perhaps they would laugh more after hearing Kira Dixon’s retelling of another viral Bryson DeChambeau moment at Quail Hollow.

On Saturday, Bryson DeChambeau rushed to the golf range at the 2025 PGA Championship when he sat down for an interview with Sky Sports, holding a chocolate chip cookie his manager had given him earlier. In the midst of the interview, the golfer took a bite of the cookie on live television and happily exclaimed, “Cookie’s really good.” So, when Kira Dixon sat down with veteran LPGA star Mel Reid, she couldn’t help but share this story.

On the latest episode of Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira, Kira describes the setting and adds, “And, uh, he steps up to the cart, ready to go, and he just takes a massive bite in the middle of the interview. And I was, and he, and he stops, he goes, “Cookie’s really good.” Like, we’re on live television.” Reid and Dixon start laughing, and Mel Reid asks, “Is that weird?” Dixon replies, “It’s a little weird, but like, it’s Bryson, and like, whatever, whatever it takes to get him to show up to the interview. If you want your cookie, I don’t care.” The former LPGA star agrees and replies, “Fair enough. Fair enough.”

If you didn’t know, DeChambeau takes his diet seriously. He initially used a high-protein, low-carb diet to bulk up, focusing on protein shakes and high-protein, high-fat meals. Following that, he switched to a “Whole30” diet, emphasizing whole, unprocessed foods while eliminating grains, dairy, and added sugars. Although he takes it seriously, he is funny about that, too.

After his second round at Harbour Town in 2020, weighing 240 pounds, he enjoyed eating freely, stating, “It’s nice. I get to eat — it’s a two-to-one carb-to-protein ratio, and I literally just have at it.” During an interview, when asked about his weight gain and caloric intake, he humorously deadpanned, “Are you saying that I’m fat?” The nervous interviewer quickly denied it, to which DeChambeau laughed and said, “I’m kidding.”

Hilarious, right? But Bryson DeChambeau’s love for chocolate is well-documented, enough that he once impressed SMU golf coach Chris Parra, who was part of the program when DeChambeau played on the university’s golf team. In 2020, Parra said of the golfer’s chocolate milk addiction, “He loved chocolate milk, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We would go to a steakhouse, and he’d ask for chocolate milk. He thought it had protein, and it was good for him.” However, Bryson DeChambeau’s “weird” habits and “awkward” conversations have always created hilarious moments in the golf world.

That one time, Bryson DeChambeau compared the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to… pizza shops

In 2022, the U.S. circuit recently banned Bryson DeChambeau for joining a new golf league. Officials added his name to a list of other banned golfers, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, and Phil Mickelson. At that time, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced that any players who joined the league then led by Greg Norman would face indefinite suspension from the PGA Tour.

But that did not mean Bryson DeChambeau did not feel annoyed by this decision. In 2022, the SMU alum decided to explain the tense situation between the two circuits with a bizarre pizzeria analogy. “It’s so weird, because it’s like – let’s use this as a reference. I heard this earlier this week. You have a pizza shop that’s been in existence for 50 years, and all the customers go to it, and it’s a great product. All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, right? And they start paying the customers to come eat at their place, and that pizza is potentially a little bit better of a pizza, right? And then, all of a sudden, that original pizza house goes, if you go over there, we’re banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop. What’s wrong with that economic model?”

While it would be amazing to get paid to eat pizza, it’s hard to picture a small restaurant, unlike LIV, which has billions of dollars from PIF, being able to pay people to eat its food or having the authority to stop someone from eating there.