CEO Scott O’Neil Issues Statement as LIV Golf at Last Gets $4 Million Lifeline by New Partner After Filing for Bankruptcy

For weeks, a central question had hung over LIV Golf 2.0: Would BC Partners ever put real money behind the league? The bankruptcy docket was quiet, speculation kept building, and LIV offered little in the way of answers. That silence finally ended Monday, when BC Partners Credit announced its first committed investment in LIV.

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The development also brought CEO Scott O’Neil out of a long public quiet period. FOS reporter David Rumsey shared O’Neil’s statement on X, offering the first public reaction from the LIV chief as the league enters this new phase.

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“This investment is an important step forward for LIV Golf, and I want to thank Ted Goldthrope and the entire BC Partners team for their conviction in what we are building. We believe deeply in the future of this league and in the opportunity to build something distinctive alongside our players,” O’Neil’s statement read.

“We are delivering on our major milestones, and while there is still work ahead, today marks meaningful progress towards a player-owned, team-focused, truly global league that complements the wider game and creates new opportunities for players, fans, partners, and the next generation of golf fans.”

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The statement matters because it makes LIV 2.0 feel much more official after weeks of dormancy. O’Neil’s last widely reported comments on the rescue plan came when LIV filed for Chapter 11 on September 8, when he said the funding gave the league “the structure and the time to pursue a landmark transaction.”

Since then, there has been little concrete evidence regarding what that next phase would look like. Now, with BC Partners’ first committed investment in place, O’Neil is speaking publicly again—and LIV finally has something tangible behind the LIV 2.0 narrative.

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As for the investment itself, BC Partners Credit describes its commitment as the first tranche of a targeted $300 million financing package, subject to bankruptcy court approval. The agreement filed late Monday explains how the league plans to secure the remaining funds.

For now, BC will put up $4 million by joining a loan Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is already providing to LIV. That loan is a debtor-in-possession (DIP) facility—essentially emergency financing designed to keep a company operating while in bankruptcy.

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PIF’s DIP facility is worth $49.6 million. BC is not writing a separate check to LIV just yet. Instead, it is taking a small position in PIF’s existing loan, allowing it to help fund LIV 2.0’s early costs without committing significant capital of its own.

Anything beyond that initial $4 million will have to wait. The bankruptcy court must approve the additional funding through a final order by November 2. After that, the term sheet calls for BC to negotiate a larger $30 million DIP facility with LIV and PIF.

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That financing also comes with conditions. The biggest is that PIF, along with the required number of LIV players, must sign the restructuring agreement by a specified deadline before the additional funding can move forward.

Financial Times reporter Sujeet Indap called the $4 million “the gateway” to that $30 million, and eventually to the full $300 million.

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For now, the commitment comes as a significant relief, especially after weeks of growing doubts about BC Partners’ intentions. On September 21, Indap reported that PIF was demanding proof that BC Partners was serious about LIV 2.0 and not simply pursuing the league’s roughly $5 billion in tax losses.

That pressure appears to have prompted a response. Following the filing, Indap reports that BC Partners finally decided to put “skin in the game.”

Additionally, through the first set of investments, BC Partners has also bought players some time. David Rumsey reported that the amended RSA pushed back the deadline to sign with LIV 2.0 by nearly two weeks, from October 13 to October 25. The court scheduled a hearing for October 14 to approve the RSA.

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So far, the players have given a measured response. Joaquin Niemann has pointed to positive aspects of the restructuring, while Cameron Smith has said he still wants more answers. Meanwhile, Alan Shipnuck reports that Bryson DeChambeau remains undecided, despite reportedly helping bring BC Partners to the table.

While BC Partners has made its intentions to move forward much clearer, a significant gap needs to close. The financing is taking shape, but the deal ultimately depends on whether enough players are willing to get on board with LIV 2.0. Whether they do so—and allow the restructuring to move forward—remains to be seen.