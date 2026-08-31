CEO Scott O’Neil Issues Statement on LIV Golf 1.0’s Closure, Ignoring Million-Dollar Vendor Lawsuits & Mass Layoffs

Turning around an organization in crisis is familiar territory for Scott O’Neil. When he took over the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013, the franchise was in the middle of a deliberate on-court teardown, and its business side needed just as much work. Eight years later, the team’s value has increased sevenfold, while HBSE’s overall enterprise value has increased fivefold. Before that, at Madison Square Garden, he helped stabilize the Knicks’ business operations in the fallout of Isiah Thomas’ era. But nothing in his resume matches the scale of what LIV Golf is facing now, and his latest public message suggests he isn’t ready to confront it head-on.

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As reported by Josh Carpenter, hours after reports that LIV might file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, O’Neil published a lengthy LinkedIn post, one that reflects the League’s first era and the changes it’s gonna bring in the future, rather than addressing the crisis unfolding around it.

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“I’ve led teams through many defining moments in my career; few have been as ambitious, challenging, or rewarding as this one, and few have reinforced more clearly what exceptional people can accomplish together.”

O’Neil stated in his official note that both its construction and the team that made it possible will define LIV 1.0.

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He also wrote that he had “spent some time reflecting” since LIV wrapped its finale in Indianapolis, and that he felt gratitude, thanking the group for their “drive, resilience, creativity, loyalty, and belief.”

Moreover, he thanked the Public Investment Fund Governor Yassir Al-Rumayyan, founding commissioner Greg Norman, and other early architects of the league, framing the moment as the close of LIV and the start of “LIV 2.0.”

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It was a warming statement, sure, but it left one thing unaddressed: the looming bankruptcy filing, the unpaid vendors suing the league, and the mass layoffs that hit LIV staff just days earlier.

The Financial Times reported LIV could file for bankruptcy as early as the week of September 7, with the case potentially landing in federal court in New Jersey. The caveat, however, is that LIV does not have the money to support its own bankruptcy filing. Ironically, PIF is to provide less than $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing to keep the league running through proceedings, but has made it clear it won’t fund LIV beyond that.

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After the PIF backed out, the league faced financial constraints. As a result, the breakaway league reportedly had to fire most of its staff. Furthermore, players’ and vendors’ fees remain unpaid. Now, PIF has joined hands with LIV temporarily, guaranteeing player contracts and some renegotiation through settlement offers. And yet, it puts golfers in a difficult situation. As per the conversations, PIF is offering players three options: one, settle and join the reworked LIV 2.0; second, settle their payments and walk away; and third, fight for their full payouts as unsecured creditors.

Scott O’Neil’s statement also sidesteps a growing list of unpaid vendors turning to court. Latest on the list is Fantasy Interactive, which sued the league for nearly $993,000 over app and website work. Another one is production company Fresh Tape Media, which is pursuing more than $1.2 million in lawsuits. Mobi Systems and Deltatre have also filed separate claims for unpaid fees.

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Then we have another pressing concern: the new investor LIV has floated, central to its “LIV 2.0” survival. They remain unnamed as of month-end. Reports have suggested that BC Partners’ credit arm could be in talks to make an equity-style investment, but there’s no confirmed deal yet.

So while O’Neil closes his statement quoting Isaac Newton, the questions over LIV’s players, vendors, and future funding remain unanswered. How the league intends to resolve its lawsuits, honor its contracts, and actually launch LIV 2.0 is anyone’s guess at this point.