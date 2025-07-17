Chance Encounter With Rickie Fowler Became a Turning Point in Viktor Hovland’s PGA Tour Career

Golf is an unpredictable game, and sometimes a single round can mark the turning point in a player’s career, not because of the scorecard, but because of who they meet along the way. For Viktor Hovland, one seemingly ordinary practice round on the PGA Tour would become something much more—a quiet catalyst that helped shape his rise through the ranks. What began as a casual pairing with Rickie Fowler would soon lead to a lasting change behind the scenes, one that Hovland credits as a defining step in his journey.

Hovland is currently at Royal Portrush for The 153rd Open, and this marks his 5th appearance at The Open since turning pro. As he gears up for the week, Hovland engaged in a candid chat with the R&A, and he was also joined by his caddie, Shay Knight. The discussion kicked off with the host expressing curiosity about how the player-caddie duo first crossed paths. And the answer is not what you’d expect.

“Um, yeah, I played a practice round, uh, in 2018 at Augusta. I played with Rickie Fowler and uh Rickie’s caddy at the time, Joe Skovron, who caddies for Ludvig Aberg. Um, he suggested that Shay would be a really good fit for me once I turned pro. And Rickie and I at the time had the same agent. So as soon as I heard that, I thought, okay, well, that’s a pretty good uh endorsement from a pretty legendary caddy that’s been out there for a long time,” Hovland confessed. It was all because of Fowler’s then-caddie, Joe Skovron, who introduced Hovland to Knight.

Though Viktor Hovland officially turned professional in 2019, he had already made a name for himself as the world’s top-ranked amateur. In 2018, he captured the prestigious U.S. Amateur title, earning spots in several major championships and other elite events. Hovland’s career was on a strong trajectory even before he teamed up with his caddie, but his partnership with Shay Knight marked the beginning of an even more successful and rewarding chapter in his journey. “And soon as we connected and linked up, I thought it was a great fit. And uh yeah, haven’t looked back since,” Hovland confessed that he never felt the need to switch because of their great partnership that has yielded brilliant results over the years.

Hovland and Knight officially joined forces at the 2019 Travelers Championship, where Hovland finished in a tie for 54th. Despite the modest start, the two quickly found their rhythm. Soon after, Hovland posted three top-15 finishes, highlighted by a solo fourth-place showing at the 2019 Wyndham Championship, signaling the early strength of their partnership. Within a year of teaming up with Knight, Hovland secured his first professional victory at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open. Remarkably, when he teed it up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2019, he was ranked outside the top 500 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Just a year later, at the same tournament, he had climbed all the way to 58th—a rapid rise that reflected his growing momentum on the PGA Tour, which he couldn’t have done without Knight.

Now, Viktor Hovland is ranked 11th on the OWGR and has 7 wins on the PGA Tour, including the 2023 Memorial and the 2025 Valspar Championship. It’s evident that Knight plays a crucial role, and his experience and ability to anticipate Hovland’s needs—whether strategic or personal — underscores how crucial this synergy is for success on the course, particularly under pressure. This level of trust and teamwork could prove pivotal as Hovland sets his sights on capturing his first major title at The Open this year.

Hovland is eyeing his first major

Viktor Hovland’s track record at The Open Championship has been a mix of learning experiences and flashes of brilliance. Since making his debut at the tournament in 2021, Hovland has steadily matured as a links golfer. His standout performance came in 2022 at St Andrews, where he entered the final round tied for the lead before finishing T4—a result that proved his ability to contend on golf’s most historic stage. However, consistency has eluded him at times, including a difficult showing at the Royal Troon last year, where he missed the cut after posting 10 over par across two rounds.

Heading into the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush, Hovland appears better positioned than ever to make a serious run at the Claret Jug. He’s rediscovered form in recent months, posting two top-10 finishes and capturing a win at the Valspar Championship. While Hovland did withdraw from the Travelers Championship last month, he managed to finish tied 11th at the Genesis Scottish Open last week. Hovland currently ranks 2nd on the strokes gained for his approach. His improved ball-striking and mental resilience—combined with the steadiness of his caddie, Shay Knight—make him a legitimate contender on a course that demands precision and creativity. If he can manage the coastal winds and stay sharp on the greens, Hovland could very well turn his past Open lessons into a breakthrough performance at Portrush.