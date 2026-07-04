‘Change Is Always Difficult’: PGA Tour Veteran Takes a Stand for Two-Tier Event System Amid Backlash

Without a doubt, the new two-tier system that PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp announced is one of the biggest competitive shakeups in the organization’s history. However, since it’s annoucement, there has been an air of criticism surrounding it. But regardless of what anyone is saying, PAC chairman Lucas Glover is standing by the changes.

“For a couple hundred member organization, change is always difficult to get our arms around. But I think for what we’re trying to do and what we’ve been told we need to do, I think we’re heading in the right direction. Is there some clarity needed? Yes. But we got this foundation laid really early for a reason, and that is to get it to market and then iron out all these details and make it easy to understand, easy to follow for the fans, easy to follow for the players,” Glover said in a video uploaded on X by the PGA Tour.

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“And, you know, like I said, change is hard but sometimes necessary, and I think it was shown to us that it’s necessary. The end-all, be-all goal here was to put the best PGA Tour possible into everybody’s mind and television and golf course in 2028. And, you know, there’s still a lot of that story to be written, but I think we’re on the right track.”

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While Tiger Woods’ Future Competition Committee (FCC) led the overhaul, the Players Advisory Council (PAC) was involved throughout the process. Interestingly, the American professional turned down an invitation to the PAC before deciding to run for chairmanship. Many colleagues told Glover he could drive more change from inside than by criticizing externally. While he is not the key decision-maker in this change, he has been representing the professionals for several months now.

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That’s going to matter a lot more now as the FCC and the management decide the nuances. As Lucas Glover pointed out in his statement and as Brian Rolapp admitted, many small details remain to be decided over the next few months. The focus now shifts to understanding professionals’ concerns as details are finalized.

“I can’t emphasize this enough, nothing has been finalized. We are still doing our work and gathering input from our players, our partners, and other key stakeholders,” Rolapp said when announcing the new system ahead of the Travelers Championship 2026.

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Currently, there’s a divide among professionals, with a few names criticizing it. Flushing It Golf took to social media to share that many DP World Tour pros have shown concern about the new two-track system. With this new structure in place, the DP World Tour will be effectively relegated to tier 3 on the ‘global pathway system.’ Veteran Eddie Pepperell raised this concern during an appearance on the Chipping Forecast podcast.

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Besides him, Nick Taylor also criticized the system. Recently, a media representative asked him what would happen if he or someone else could not play the national open because of this structure. He bluntly said that it “would certainly s**k” to get stuck in such a situation.

The World No. 2 Rory McIlroy had a mixed view about it. He said that track two events will be like “glorified Korn Ferry Tour.” He also said that some events may lose stature if sponsors cannot “pony up $30 million” to get into Track 1. However, he also said that the overhaul was a positive development.

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Billy Horschel also supported the move to eliminate sponsor exemptions from the top tier, saying a merit-based system would be easier for everyone.

Even as some players continue to question the proposed format, Lucas Glover remains confident that the PGA Tour is laying the groundwork for a stronger competitive structure.